Guest essay: Year like no other brought much to remember at Glens Falls Hospital

Our physicians, nurses, lab techs, environmental service professionals, and many others who have played an instrumental role this past year without a doubt have stories and memories of their own. These memories will forever be part of the Glens Falls Hospital story and shape our future.

Although this year has been fraught with challenges, uncertainty and even fear, another constant presence in Glens Falls Hospital has been hope and faith. We are hopeful that, with a COVID-19 vaccine, there are brighter days ahead. We have faith and confidence that our affiliation with Albany Med will position Glens Falls Hospital to be a better and stronger health care provider for the next 100 years and beyond.

And, above all, we are certain that the selfless men and women who put their personal fears and worries aside and walked into a battlefield this year without a moment of hesitation to protect their community will continue to be what makes Glens Falls Hospital such a special place to work and receive care.

Dianne Shugrue is the president and CEO of Glens Falls Hospital. Bill Powers is chairman of the board of governors.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0