Guest essay: Year like no other brought much to remember at Glens Falls Hospital

The end of every calendar year presents an opportunity to reflect on moments from the past 12 months that stand out as inspiring, challenging and formative. This year, many of those moments are inevitably tethered to leading a hospital through a global pandemic.
It’s difficult to quantify the impact the pandemic has had on our nation, our health care system and even our own community and hospital. We have experienced incredible highs and lows this year and want to share a few moments from our collective memory that stand out as we look back on 2020, a year truly unlike any other.
- Witnessing first-hand the heroics of the Glens Falls Hospital team. A few weeks into the pandemic, members of the board of governors toured the hospital with leadership. We had heard about the examples of ingenuity, dedication and fearlessness employees displayed, from cross-training to developing a UV room where masks could be sanitized for reuse if needed, but seeing the work in person was incredibly moving and inspiring. The energy in the hospital was palpable, and the camaraderie and sense of purpose was evident the moment we walked through the doors.
- Discharging a long-term COVID-19 patient. Even with the best possible clinical care, this virus has proven to be ruthless. The day we were able to discharge one of our long-term COVID-19 patients, with “Here Comes the Sun” playing in the background and employees lining the hall to say goodbye as he was reunited with his family, refueled our sense of purpose and gave many of us the boost we needed to keep going another day.
- The incredible swell of support from our community. Glens Falls Hospital is the community safety-net provider, and when we were stretched from a clinical, emotional and financial perspective, our community showed up for us in ways we couldn’t have imagined. The recognition and support from community members — from the mounds of food donations to the parades — has been an incredible silver lining to some dark days.
Our physicians, nurses, lab techs, environmental service professionals, and many others who have played an instrumental role this past year without a doubt have stories and memories of their own. These memories will forever be part of the Glens Falls Hospital story and shape our future.
Although this year has been fraught with challenges, uncertainty and even fear, another constant presence in Glens Falls Hospital has been hope and faith. We are hopeful that, with a COVID-19 vaccine, there are brighter days ahead. We have faith and confidence that our affiliation with Albany Med will position Glens Falls Hospital to be a better and stronger health care provider for the next 100 years and beyond.
And, above all, we are certain that the selfless men and women who put their personal fears and worries aside and walked into a battlefield this year without a moment of hesitation to protect their community will continue to be what makes Glens Falls Hospital such a special place to work and receive care.
Dianne Shugrue is the president and CEO of Glens Falls Hospital. Bill Powers is chairman of the board of governors.
