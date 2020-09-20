GUEST ESSAY: Working to make moms, babies comfortable and confident

In 1985, when the Snuggery at Glens Falls Hospital began serving the region, we were a pioneer in single-room care, a model that has gained increasing popularity among health care providers over the last several decades.
Even when we first opened our doors, we knew the importance and benefits of keeping mom and baby together in the same room and designed our unit and even our staffing model to allow for that scenario whenever medically possible.
From the beginning, we also recognized the importance of a truly individualized experience to match the needs and wishes of every family who chooses to deliver at the Snuggery. Each and every family has unique values and preferences and it’s important that those be reflected in the birthing process. We have staff who have special interests in hydrotherapy and birthing balls and have made physical accommodations to meet those needs for our families.
Our commitment to the individualized birthing process is evident in our physical environment in other ways, too. In 2017, when we began the process to renovate The Snuggery — now named the Joyce Stock Snuggery after one of our benefactors — we made certain to incorporate things we learned from our families over the years into the physical environment of the unit.
As technology became more prevalent, we added additional electrical outlets in each room to accommodate the growing number of devices that families use on a daily basis. We installed lighting that could be easily brightened and dimmed, knowing that some families prefer a bright, well-lit room while others prefer dim lighting during the labor and delivery process.
These are just a few of the many examples of how we have evolved the care and experience at the Snuggery to match our families’ preferences during this incredibly special moment in their lives. As we always do, we will continue to listen to mothers and those who are supporting them to meet their evolving needs and expectations for birth.
In addition to the individualized experience, it’s important that expecting mothers in our region know the commitment to quality that every single provider, nurse and support staff member at the Joyce Stock Snuggery upholds.
The team provides care based on the latest evidence-based practices, and we empower our nurses to have an active voice in shaping how we care for our patients. This commitment has earned the Joyce Stock Snuggery a Blue Cross Blue Shield Center of Distinction honor for maternity care. We are proud of our commitment to quality and the team who brings that commitment to life each and every day.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic has altered our typical programs and services, under normal circumstances, the Snuggery offers an array of classes to prepare families for childbirth, infant care, breast-feeding and more. We also have two consultants on staff who are certified in breastfeeding and lactation counseling and available for follow-up consultations once you leave the hospital.
The Joyce Stock Snuggery has been a staple at the hospital for 35 years. Since then, we’ve grown and evolved our services to better meet the needs of families throughout the region. We look forward to what the next 35 years hold.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!