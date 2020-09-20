GUEST ESSAY: Working to make moms, babies comfortable and confident

In 1985, when the Snuggery at Glens Falls Hospital began serving the region, we were a pioneer in single-room care, a model that has gained increasing popularity among health care providers over the last several decades.

Even when we first opened our doors, we knew the importance and benefits of keeping mom and baby together in the same room and designed our unit and even our staffing model to allow for that scenario whenever medically possible.

From the beginning, we also recognized the importance of a truly individualized experience to match the needs and wishes of every family who chooses to deliver at the Snuggery. Each and every family has unique values and preferences and it’s important that those be reflected in the birthing process. We have staff who have special interests in hydrotherapy and birthing balls and have made physical accommodations to meet those needs for our families.

Our commitment to the individualized birthing process is evident in our physical environment in other ways, too. In 2017, when we began the process to renovate The Snuggery — now named the Joyce Stock Snuggery after one of our benefactors — we made certain to incorporate things we learned from our families over the years into the physical environment of the unit.