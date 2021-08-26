GUEST ESSAY: Women have come far but not all the way

It’s a safe bet that most people are unaware that Aug. 26 has been designated Women’s Equality Day. This commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting women the right to vote. The amendment was first introduced in 1878 and ratified in 1920. In 1971, the U.S. Congress designated Aug. 26 as Women’s Equality Day.
Over time, this day has come to recognize many other aspects of women’s equality, especially wage and salary equity and equal representation in legislative bodies.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2020, nationally, the median annual pay for a woman working a full-time, year-round job is $47,299 while the median annual pay for a man who works a full-time, year-round job is $57,456. This means that, overall, women in the United States are paid 82 cents for every dollar paid to men. It’s estimated that this gap will close in 2059.
The same data at the New York state level shows the median annual pay for a woman $56,457 and for men $64,156. This means that women in New York State are paid 88 cents for every dollar paid to men.
In 2019, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that in Warren County the median annual salary for women was $27,000 and for men $40,000. For Washington County, the median salary for women was $25,000 and for men $34,000.
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, women have become more educated in recent decades. In fact, since 1982, they’ve earned the majority of bachelor’s degrees; the majority of master’s degrees every year since 1987 and the majority of doctorate degrees each year since 2006. Unfortunately, an increase in education hasn’t closed the gender pay gap.
The center found that in 2017 on a national level, measuring median earning of men and women 25 or older with bachelor’s degrees, women earned $45,233, which was 69% of men earning $65,700. With graduate and professional degrees, women earned $60,690 or 68% of men earning $88,708.
Locally, the 2021 graduating class at SUNY Adirondack was 62% women and enrollment for Spring 2021 was 60% women.
Living in New York does have advantages for working women. Our pay rate of 88 cents is the highest in the country. In 2019, New York’s Equal Pay Law prohibiting wage differentials based on protected class status and a raising of the minimum wage law went into effect. In 2020, a law was enacted that prevents employers from enquiring about a job applicants’ history. Pending legislation is a law about salary transparency in jobs.
Another aspect of equality is representation in government. In the latest U.S. Census Bureau data for 2020, women make up 51.5% of the population in New York state. We have a woman governor (100%) and a woman senator (50%), but our state congressional delegation consists of 33% women. At the state representative level, 36% of the Assembly are women and 24% of the State senate are women.
Locally, Warren County is 51% women, and the Board of Supervisors is 30% women. Washington County is 49% women, and the Board of Supervisors is 12% women. The goal here is to encourage and support women to run for public office on all levels of government.