GUEST ESSAY: Women have come far but not all the way

It’s a safe bet that most people are unaware that Aug. 26 has been designated Women’s Equality Day. This commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting women the right to vote. The amendment was first introduced in 1878 and ratified in 1920. In 1971, the U.S. Congress designated Aug. 26 as Women’s Equality Day.

Over time, this day has come to recognize many other aspects of women’s equality, especially wage and salary equity and equal representation in legislative bodies.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2020, nationally, the median annual pay for a woman working a full-time, year-round job is $47,299 while the median annual pay for a man who works a full-time, year-round job is $57,456. This means that, overall, women in the United States are paid 82 cents for every dollar paid to men. It’s estimated that this gap will close in 2059.

The same data at the New York state level shows the median annual pay for a woman $56,457 and for men $64,156. This means that women in New York State are paid 88 cents for every dollar paid to men.

In 2019, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that in Warren County the median annual salary for women was $27,000 and for men $40,000. For Washington County, the median salary for women was $25,000 and for men $34,000.