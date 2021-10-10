GUEST ESSAY: Why name a county Warren?

On March 5, 1770, Bostonian and Colonial anger grew deeper when British soldiers fired upon a Bostonian mob, killing five of them. This event, published by Bostonian newspapers, was headlined as the Boston Massacre, a publicity effort to emphasize the Mother Country’s stamping upon the Colonial “spirit of liberty.” As a result, anti-British bitterness feelings found wider appeal, and Warren was among them. No longer riding the fence, Warren’s hostility toward the growing tide of British troops and British taxation became more public and more direct. He was asked to speak to the now infamous confrontation at the 1772 Boston Massacre anniversary, held in Boston’s Old South Meeting House. Warren offered his oration, “The Bloody Tragedy of the Fifth of March,” denouncing taxation without representation and the presence of British troops in Boston. Warren was asked to offer his thoughts again in 1775 at the Massacre’s fifth anniversary. This time he wore a Roman-style toga, possibly as an appeal to the Greek Stoics’ focus on virtuous behavior and/or a disguise meant to thwart British authority intervention. Once in the pulpit, he warned of the country’s danger, saying, “Our fathers having nobly resolved never to wear the yoke of despotism, and seeing the European world, at the time, through indolence and cowardice, falling a prey to tyranny, bravely threw themselves upon the bosom of the ocean, determined to find a place in which they might enjoy their freedom, or perish in the glorious attempt.”