GUEST ESSAY: When a pandemic joins an epidemic

Since COCID-19 exploded onto the world stage in late 2019, we have learned a great deal about the virus responsible for the global pandemic. The virus has impacted millions of people, and the tragic reality is that there are certain populations who are more greatly affected by the virus than others. Long before the Covid-19 pandemic, the United States has been combatting an epidemic with remarkable health implications – obesity. It is estimated that 42% of adults in the United States are considered obese, having a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 30.0 or higher.

Studies from around the world reveal a direct negative impact of obesity on those with Covid-19, such as the increased risk of hospitalization, disease severity and poor outcomes. Obesity also increases the risk of death in Covid-19 patients. It is suspected that this is due to a combination of physical factors such as the challenge of expanding the lungs against an obese chest and abdomen, and biochemical and immune system factors like increased risk for blood clots.

There are also practical implications of caring for obese Covid-19 patients including more difficult intubation, challenges obtaining diagnostic imaging, more difficult ventilation and general difficulty in repositioning the patient.

At Glens Falls Hospital, we are using breakthrough treatments to fight against the global pandemic and protect those who are at risk. A new treatment called “Monoclonal Antibody Therapy” is used to treat mild to moderately ill Covid-19 patients with risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, underlying kidney disease, underlying lung disease or obesity. Since the beginning of our monoclonal project, 48% of these patients have been obese. However in the last 3 weeks that number has spiked to reach 87 % representing a shift of the demographic. Additionally, since the onset of the pandemic at Glens Falls Hospital, we had 59 persons lose their battle with COVID-19. Of those 59 individuals, 22% were obese. Obesity is commonly linked to the other factors that make someone high-risk and therefore eligible for Monoclonal Antibody Therapy treatment. In national studies, this treatment has been shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by 70%.

While we are proud to be able to offer this breakthrough treatment, there are many things we can do to reduce our risk of obesity and therefore improve our ability to fight off Covid-19.

First and foremost, consume an appropriate and lifelong sustained healthy diet. The ability to access nutritious and healthy foods is critical to living a healthier life. Secondly, physical activity must be incorporated into our lives. We don't need to become triathletes to improve our overall health. Start with small, attainable goals and work your way to more vigorous activities.

You can also have a conversation with your primary care doctor to ensure that there is no underlying health condition that could promote increased weight gain, such as a hormonal dysregulation. It is also important to identify and properly treat any comorbidities such as diabetes and hypertension. For a select few, surgical interventions may be considered for long-term weight control.

Lastly, we encourage our communities to get vaccinated. Once we are vaccinated, and we take the necessary steps to lose weight in a healthy way, we can improve our chances of avoiding complications from Covid-19 and other serious illnesses.