GUEST ESSAY: What Mike Bloomberg will never understand

We peacefully walked through the front door of the Grand Hyatt and entered the conference just as Bloomberg was beginning his speech. We chanted, “Show me what democracy looks like! This is what democracy looks like!” in response to the mayor’s continued dismissal of the voices of low-income people of color who lived and worked in New York City.

We came to tell Bloomberg that we were fed up with his racist and undemocratic policies, such as stop and frisk, crumbling conditions in public housing, high rates of evictions and homelessness as rows of luxury condos sat vacant. We were also furious that he was circumventing the will of the people by seeking a third term, despite a public referendum in which New Yorkers voted for term limits.

In response to our chant, Bloomberg said, “I think actually they were right! In most other countries, they throw them in the slammer. This is a democracy.” Ironically, as we were voluntarily leaving the hotel, eight of our members were arrested, myself included, and forced to spend the night in jail. (The charges were ultimately dropped, but only after months of having to go back and forth to court.)