GUEST ESSAY: What is wrong with the CDC?

On Dec. 27, 2021, the CDC revealed its decision to shorten the recommended isolation period for people who test positive for SARS-CoV-2 from 10 days to five days. Testing with a home kit or a PCR test at the end of the five days to determine if a patient was still contagious wasn’t mentioned. Confusion and backlash followed because the data and the reasoning that fed the important change in recommendation were not provided. Why in the world not?

On Jan. 16, the CDC changed its mask recommendations to encourage the use of N95 respirators and discourage cloth masks. Golly. I wrote about that same stuff in The Post-Star 10 days before, and I was summarizing data to back up the recommendation that has been around for a couple of months. Why was the CDC so slow?

To an infectious-disease type, many messages like these coming from the CDC since early in the pandemic have been embarrassing. We have previously held the institution in high regard because its impressive staff has usually done their work most admirably. In fact, the CDC is generally regarded as the world’s greatest public health agency. What is going on with them?

The CDC states that its mission is “To protect America from health, safety and security threats, both foreign and in the U.S. Whether diseases start at home or abroad, are chronic or acute, curable or preventable, human error or deliberate attack, CDC fights disease and supports communities and citizens to do the same. … To accomplish our mission, CDC conducts critical science and provides health information that protects our nation against expensive and dangerous health threats, and responds when these arise.”

Famously, some of the very brightest bench researchers and shoe-leather disease sleuths joined its ranks to further its mission. Typically, CDC’s leaders were also excellent and frequent communicators to the scientific and medical communities, to the federal and state governments and to the public about whatever nasty infection was going on. I have had dealings with some CDC staffers over the years, and, wow, it was so great to have their help and advice in difficult circumstances.

Goodness, how we have needed a strong CDC in dealing with COVID-19! But during the pandemic, the CDC has been falling down badly.

Background

A first important background point. Because of the priorities of our nation, funding for the public health infrastructures of our counties and states, and funding for the CDC itself, has been cut pretty badly in recent years. We used to have a much better disease surveillance system. We used to have programs within our federal government tasked specifically with preparing the nation for a pandemic. Everyone in the infectious disease and public health worlds knew and had been predicting for decades that one would arrive. We could have been so much better prepared. … Anyway, the CDC was weakened by poor support.

Then things deteriorated dramatically in February 2020 when Dr. Nancy Messonnier, a senior CDC official, said in a briefing to the media of the developing COVID-19 news coming out of China: “This could be bad.” The stock market promptly dropped. Then-President Trump became enraged. He tried to fire her. Then he put then-Vice President Pence in charge of White House communications. If you heard or saw any of those subsequent White House COVID-19 briefings, you probably squirmed like me to see Mr. Trump eclipse Mr. Pence, and to see him disagree with Dr. Anthony Fauci, his own chief medical adviser. Dr. Robert Redfield was the CDC director at the time. If he was at a briefing, and usually he was not, he was given virtually no role. His leadership seemed negligible.

When President Biden came to office, he appointed Dr. Rochelle Walensky to be the new director. She is a brilliant infectious disease physician who is really highly admired in the field. But she hasn’t been living up to expectations as the voice of the current science of COVID-19. She has held only a few press briefings until recently and hasn’t communicated well with reporters or with the public when she has turned up. Most often, changing guidance on use of masks or vaccines is released as a statement on CDC’s website and in a press release without any scientific explanation as to why the change. Golly. It should be totally clear to Dr. Walensky that in this rapidly changing and dangerous pandemic the public needs frequent updating of the most recent data together with an easy-to-understand explanation of why the new recommendations. Why is CDC failing?

Maybe two things.

First, it is the virus and the pandemic. This SARS-CoV-2 is an amazingly clever virus that has moved faster, mutating more cleverly than anything we have seen in our lifetime. It is now just over 2 years old — brand new to us all. Mutating as it does, and widespread and contagious as it is, various aspects of the pandemic are changing and will continue to change quickly in different parts of the world. The best researchers are hurrying to study and understand it. With new data arriving every day from across the world, and new understandings constantly evolving, it is hard for an infectious disease expert to keep up, let alone the general public. Distilling down into digestible messages for the public what is happening, what the current dangers are, what are the best ways to manage an individual’s case, and how to manage the public health is a real challenge. I am even finding it difficult to write this! Now, I have no doubt but what Dr. Walensky is on top of all the latest data. And again, she is super-smart. I’m afraid she just isn’t good at understanding how to distill messages to convey what she knows to the public.

It is reported that Dr. Walensky is now receiving media coaching lessons. Of considerable note is that her coaching was “suggested” by the Biden administration. Interesting, too, is that her coach is a Democratic media consultant named Mandy Grunwald. This leads us to what may be another reason for the confusing messages.

Politics and public health

So, the second consideration: politics and the clash between politics and public health. The Biden administration may quietly be laying a constraining hand on the public health messages from CDC. Politicians, of course, have a very different perspective than do health scientists. They must look at what is good for the economy. That might mean keeping businesses going despite the public health risks. They must also look at what is popular with their voting bases, so that they will be re-elected to power.

If the administration is pressuring Dr. Walensky’s messages in light of political decisions, you can bet she is uncomfortable. The CDC is, after all, supposed to protect America’s health and safety, not its economy or political structures. Her discomfort may explain why she hasn’t had more press briefings and why she hasn’t been more transparent. It may also explain why the reasoning behind the changing recommendations is so veiled. Our politics are so confused and heated.

Let us look at an example. In April 2021, the CDC first urged everyone to be masked even if they were vaccinated. Then later that month it reversed itself and said masks weren’t really that necessary. I don’t know why they went to downplaying masks. The science hadn’t changed, and older viral variants were still causing infections and deaths. And I don’t think masks were in short supply then. My suspicion is the administration wanted to reassure the public that with the arrival of vaccines, the virus was on its way to defeat … so it was safe to go back to work to help the economy recover better. If so, it was wishful thinking, which was based at least in part on the politics of needing to have the administration look like it was leading the nation out of trouble. Then, as it became clear that the new and more dangerous delta variant was starting to wreck havoc, the CDC had to reverse itself, because the public health demands then clearly overruled the political wishes.

For another example, there has been variable advice on vaccine boosters. First, in the spring of 2021, science showed us that after two doses of Moderna or Pfizer, our anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody levels start to wane in five or six months. Boosters were then thought a good idea, because each of us needs those antibodies to be defended against the nasty infection. The administration then pronounced in August that vaccines would be available to all. Soon thereafter, the guidance changed — boosters were to be only for some, and the guidance didn’t seem settled which of us were eligible. Part of what was going on there, I am sure, was that public health officials of the world were pressuring the U.S. to minimize our use of vaccines so the world could have more supply. Then it turned out that Pfizer and Moderna were able to crank out a good enough supply. On top of that, it was discovered that vaccine doses were not being well distributed in many parts of the world anyway, and that vaccine was being wasted in some countries. So the U.S. could rationalize being more selfish again. The outcome of these turnarounds was that by December, when the CDC without a good explanation of why finally pronounced that all of us above the age of 18 should be boosted, a lot of folks weren’t sure that was a good idea.

This back and forth is terrible for the public perception of our leadership. It is undermining trust in the CDC. Furthermore, the confusion and doubt sown in the public mind allows for anti-maskers, anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists to flourish, furthering immeasurably the confusion and frustration and anger out there, not to mention the dangers that followed. Folks really need to understand public health guidelines to comfortably follow them. And the stakes are really high! It is even logical to suppose that the confusion and doubt and frustration and anger have led some folks to behaviors — not using masks, avoiding vaccines — that have led to deaths from COVID-19.

If all this is true, I can only sympathize with the CDC and Dr. Walensky. It must be terribly hard to balance the demands of public health and national politics, which isn’t in the CDC’s mission anyway. Flipping things over, it seems probable to me that many politicians don’t understand or trust the science. That is especially clear of some who are still denying that COVID-19 is “real!” Goodness, gracious. They should visit a hospital ICU. And politicians, including those in the Supreme Court, are driving the laws that govern public health, as well as the purse strings that could better enable our response to the damn virus.

Transparency needed

The best solution? The CDC needs to be transparent. Detail the current science. List the conflicting political and societal demands. The words must be clear and simple. The communicators must be both wise and must look wise to the public. Their recommendations must be explained as practical current solutions to the complex problems at hand. It should always be stated that current recommendations are based in the then-current situation, and that they will likely change in light of new data, new understandings, and changing societal conditions.

That seems to me to be the best way to do public health messaging. Heaven knows we really need, and deserve, the best messaging. People are dying in record numbers. Others are badly acutely ill and out of the work force for weeks. Others are developing long-haul COVID-19 and are out for months. Omicron is amazingly contagious; and although it may soon start to recede, it must be acknowledged that another variant will come along. All of us are suffering. Especially the front-line workers in health care and in our schools, already fearful and tired, feel poorly provided for, even forgotten. Society is fraying at the center. The CDC is at fault for not being up to the best job, the job I know they could do.

There. Now if only I ran that organization. But I have to take a nap.

Please be well. We will get through this.

Richard P. Leach, M.D., is an internist, infectious disease consultant and travel and tropical medicine specialist. He practiced in Glens Falls for 35 years, also serving as Glens Falls Hospital’s infection control officer and hospital epidemiologist. Retiring from private practice in 2011, he continued to provide travel medicine counseling at the Warren County Clinic until COVID-19 forced its cancellation. Warren County keeps him on as a medical director and consultant to the Tuberculosis Program. Dr. Leach is known for his role as co-founder and president of the Adirondack AIDS Task Force in the 1980s and 1990s, as the founder and president of the Glens Falls Medical Mission and its Project Guatemala in the 1990s, as the husband of Dr. Loren Baim, as the father of Christina Johnston, Timothy Leach, Molly Leach and Marta Leach, and as the grandfather of Rhone and of 3-week-old Thatcher James.