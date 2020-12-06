GUEST ESSAY: We're running out of time on climate change

My father was a young high school teacher in Florida on December 7, 1941. Following Pearl Harbor, he joined the Army and made it his career, including in Army intelligence assessing future security threats.

I once asked him what he thought, on the day of the Pearl Harbor attack, were our chances of winning the war. His answer was “not good”. He was confident in 1941 that America could build a massive military force, and that our role as the arsenal of democracy could prove decisive. But the key questions were “is there enough time left, or have we waited too long”?

For people of my generation and those younger, World War II looks like a familiar movie about a football team that storms back from a terrible first half to win the big game. The problem is that since we already know that the story has a good ending, we have become dangerously oblivious to the reality that we very nearly lost that war. And there is an important lesson in that for us today as we face another profound threat to our world—that of climate change.