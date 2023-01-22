GUEST ESSAY: Welcome Circle member questions Putin's war

On New Year’s Eve, the Kazberuks arrived back in town from their terrible journey to Kiev to bury and remember their patriarch, Andrei. He was killed in action just after conducting a religious service to front line soldiers in Ukraine. They are grieving. Our community will do what we can to comfort them.

One cannot watch the breath-taking heroism of the Ukrainian people without admiration as they endure hell and still rise to ﬁght back against Putin’s unjustiﬁed and brutal invasion of their country. His war angers most of us, even those who care more for Russians than for Ukrainians, even those who think Putin is cool — as some of our politicians seem to.

Still, it is reasonable to ask questions. How much does this distant war affect the U.S., and to what extent should we support Ukraine’s efforts to defend its integrity? Isn’t it true that the more weapons we provide, the longer the war will grind on — the more death, destruction and costs to us all? Is it time to push Ukraine to negotiate for peace?

These questions have been uncomfortably goading me. Let me chew them over with you.

First I’m going to list some of the impacts of the war.

In Ukraine

Now, nearly a year after the Russians invaded, the impacts have piled up to include:

more than 100,000 soldiers injured or dead

destruction of civilian housing

destruction of civilian energy and heating infrastructure

resulting rolling blackouts, cold living quarters in a frigid winter and severe discomfort for the people

destruction of civilian health care infrastructure, including maternity and children’s hospitals

variably short supply of basic necessities — food, water, heat: the U.N. estimates about 18 million, about 40%, of Ukrainians currently require humanitarian assistance

between 10,000 and 40,000 civilian deaths — many qualifying as Russian war crimes

displacement of at least 14 million Ukrainians from their homes, about half of them to other countries, including over 85,000 into the U.S., over 1.5 million into Poland, and about 2.5 million transported into Russia — many against their will

serious environmental damage with vast destruction of agricultural ﬁelds and roughly one-third of Ukraine’s forests

widespread pollution by destroyed war machinery

Ukrainian inﬂation of about 20% and unemployment close to 30%

contraction of their economy by about 33% in 2022 — so Ukraine needs billions of dollars in ﬁnancial assistance from the West

with all this, psychological impacts are widespread — post traumatic stress syndromes, anxiety, depression, etc.

But the Ukrainians are enduring the attempts to bomb them into submission with resilience and spirit that is awe-inspiring.

In Russia

Because Putin controls almost all information resources, accurate numbers cannot be assigned to any of the following:

loss of military lives, General Mark Milley estimates over 100,000

millions of dollars’ worth of military equipment destroyed

over 200,000 men leaving Russia to avoid being forced to ﬁght

adverse economic impacts on its economy of international sanctions and loss of revenue from oil and gas exports

serious damage to the reputation of its military, since after 11 months of ﬁghting it has shown itself incapable of seizing and holding the large part of Ukraine it sought

political isolation as a pariah state

solidiﬁcation of the NATO alliance against Russia, including the imminent inclusion of Finland and Sweden, probably curtailing any other Putin ambitions to take over more old Soviet Union territory like Moldova or even Poland

decreasing support of the Russian people for the war and for Putin.

It is hard to see that his war has produced any positive outcomes for him or his country. But without doubt, he still thinks he can crush something favorable to him out of the wreckage.

In the U.S. we are experiencing indirect and not as yet severely threatening impacts:

higher oil and gas prices because of the stress on world fossil fuel supply, pushing our inﬂation

slowed auto production because precious metals mined in Russia are in short supply

high costs of resources being pumped into the war effort, resources which are not unlimited and which could be used in other important ways

restoration of U.S. leadership in NATO

more political polarization as some far right voices demand a decrease in our support for Ukraine.

Despite those voices, most of us stand against the documented atrocities of Russian troops and the clear-cut targeting of civilian infrastructure. So at this point we are holding ﬁrm. However, it is impossible to know how our approach may change in the next couple of years as we approach the 2024 presidential election.

In the world

Putin’s war is having awful global effects:

as Russia destroys transportation infrastructure and blocks exportation of grain, millions already threatened by food shortages in Sudan, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Egypt, Yemen and Kenya are now starving

rising prices for food and fuels have spurred more political unrest in sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and Latin America

some populations are forced to move because of scarcities and impossible living conditions, increasing the number of refugees seeking a life in other countries, including the U.S.

the global South resents the war being fought by Russia and the West as it drains resources from their struggles with famine, poverty, global warming, etc.

Putin’s authoritarianism gives inspiration to far right movements across the world, encouraging autocrats and imperiling all democracies

China, mobilizing around Taiwan, is watching carefully the release of greenhouse gases into the global atmosphere from warfare and resulting ﬁres are adding hugely to global warming, which when you come down to it is a bigger problem than Putin

everyone is nervous that he might escalate the war into a nuclear disaster.

These global impacts demonstrate that Putin’s war is way beyond just a regional one.

Chewing it over

Except for those who proﬁt by the war, no one can think of it without being horriﬁed by the carnage, the war crimes, the suffering. Thinking too about the huge ongoing costs, the dangerous damage to the world, the terrifying risks of escalation, one wants to yell: Stop!

There are only two ways to stop. The ﬁrst is to muscle up and beat the enemy. That is what Putin thought he could quickly do in February.

Surprise! Now, with the poor performance of even Russia’s best troops, and the rumors of its shortages of ammunition, war machines, soldiers and morale, the betting money is way against a total Russian victory. Putin seems to have realized this. His strategy now is to demolish infrastructure, to punish the Ukrainian people, to grind them down brutally until they capitulate.

The second is to to negotiate a peace. As Putin sees it, that would involve two conditions. First, he would require Ukraine to give up Crimea and the eastern territory he has annexed, declaring it already Russian. But these have been established parts of Ukraine; few Ukrainians would agree to such a give-over. And Russian troops don’t actually control much of their annexed territory — the Ukrainians do. Second, Ukraine would have to swear off any aspirations it has to join NATO. Would Zelenskyy or the NATO allies agree to that? Without these capitulations, Putin won’t now bargain.

Whatever were his reasons for launching the war, and in spite of the failures of his military and the costs to his Russia, he is far too committed. The heroic Ukrainians seem to be totally committed to protecting their homeland and their democracy, in spite of what they have had to, and will continue to have to sacriﬁce and suffer. But they can’t go on without continued, indeed increasing, support from NATO, support that comes at huge costs to us and awful risks of escalating the war into a NATO vs. Russia conﬂagration.

President Biden’s backing has so far been measured. However, something is in the wind. In spite of Putin’s nuclear saber rattling, NATO now seem be ratcheting up the support. Germany and the U.S. are sending Patriot missiles defense systems. France, Germany, the UK and the U.S. are sending tanks. Poland may too. The West seems to be revising its calibrations of the risks of escalation. Have our intelligence services within Russia determined that Putin won’t use nuclear weapons? Or that Russia’s military is becoming too dysfunctional to ﬁght a successful war? Or that

Putin is losing political ground to forces with a different view of what is good for Russia, that maybe he will be “Putout” (apologies … couldn’t help myself)? Or that Russia will mount more offensives, and that if we don’t muscle up now, Ukraine may run out of steam. Which would mean the West would have to live with the consequences of an emboldened Russia, including an emboldened China. Which would mean a total upset in the world order.

Finally

The war is not only killing tens of thousands of Ukrainians like Andrei and tens of thousands of Russians too. It is not just about who controls what territory. In February, President Zelenskyy said something that is more than terriﬁc propaganda: “This is the beginning of a war against Europe, against European structures, against democracy, against basic human rights, against the global order of law, rules, and peaceful co-existence.” I agree. The war is a great global power struggle. It is also damaging the whole of our small planet. It must end. We cannot ignore it.

I have to place faith in where NATO and the U.S. seem to be going: continuing to back the Ukrainians; muscling up as need be to wear Russia down so that it may be contained; pressuring Putin to a sort-of-acceptable settlement. Maybe by leaving Crimea with Russia, because Putin needs to save some face. But not Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson or Zaporizhzhia.

This time is the depths of winter and war in Ukraine. None of us can really know what it is like be there, to experience the cold, the bombings, the deaths. Maybe the Kazberuks will try to tell us someday, when their grief is less raw. For now, I can’t tell you how much they appreciate being here in our warm and peaceful embrace.

If peace does come to Ukraine in spring, in summer, in autumn, we sure will throw a party … .

Be warm and well.