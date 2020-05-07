Guest essay: We must take care of our front line workers
Guest essay

Guest essay: We must take care of our front line workers

The human costs

In this April 17 photo, a patient is loaded into an ambulance by emergency medical workers outside Cobble Hill Health Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The city has been a hot spot for COVID-19.

 John Minchillo

Long after the coronavirus is controlled and the beds are disinfected, sheets and blankets stacked neatly at the foot ...

Long after the ventilators are cleaned and returned to hospital’s central supply along with unused gowns, masks and face shields, we must be prepared for another endemic affliction: No, not a return of the COVID-19 pan-endemic we are suffering now, but the psychological aftermath that front line health care workers will struggle with on a daily basis.

From the first responders, hospital technicians, nurses and doctors, all will have been emotionally scarred by this horrific medical experience. We have referred to our fight against COVID-19 as a “war,” and if the analogy is correct, then our front line health workers who have been referred to as “being in the trenches” have courageously and selflessly been fighting to save lives.

Because of their experiences, like other soldiers returning from wars, they too will suffer from the trauma they witnessed, the trauma they felt, the trauma of overwhelming sickness and death. All of their senses have been challenged. They have seen death. They have smelled sickness. They have listened to the ventilators and heart monitors endlessly. They have touched pulseless patients. They have tasted their own breath behind masks and other head gear. Trauma does this to people. To some more than others but always to all.

These health care workers will sometimes feel as if they are “ going crazy,” but they are not. We have learned from the past, from survivors of all kinds of extraordinary catastrophes, that what they are struggling with are normal reactions to extremely abnormal events. This is how the body and mind work when overloaded.

Unfortunately, dealing with these events is not easy, as we have learned from the soldiers and other trauma victims who were exposed to horrific events. Basic psychological defenses such as denial or repression erode over time. Unhealthy attempts to deaden these thoughts and feelings are often unsuccessfully accomplished through self-medication (legal and illegal), increased alcohol use and serious mental health conditions, including post traumatic stress disorder.

It is important to understand why our first line providers will struggle over time. They will never forget this experience, and many will remember individual patients who either got well or, in this case, mostly died.

Medicine is about healing people, saving lives. COVID-19 presented an overwhelming challenge. There was no cure, no magic treatment. Hospitalized patients’ health often deteriorated before anything could be done. Think about it! If you have trained and spent much of your life believing you can help save lives and are suddenly presented with a challenge for which you are not adequately prepared, think about how impotent you must feel. Think about your sense of helplessness, watching from the sidelines as this virus ravaged your patients. Think about what must be going through the heads and the hearts of these health care workers. Thinking of these things helps with understanding the photos of hospital staff members applauding and cheering for the few patients wheeled out from the hospitals. They made it ! The hospital staff. from cleaners to doctors, cheer at the few good outcomes.

America has reached out publicly through television ads, airplane flyovers, fire engine and police salutes. It has been outstanding. But now we must do even more for these heroes. We must support them through the most difficult of times in their personal and professional lives.

We must not make the mistakes made in the past (and, probably, in the present) by minimizing the impact trauma has had on these individuals. We must not accept their responses that they are “OK,” because we know that they are not.

Even if we have to force the issue to get help, we have no choice but to do so.

Even if the obstacles of mental illness stigma or the inadequacy of the mental health system are apparent, we must prevail in openly supporting our front line heroes. If we don’t, we will be doing them a great injustice, because without intervention, the mitigation of the symptoms of trauma will not occur. Families will suffer. Health providers will unfortunately become depressed, overwhelmed by their thoughts and feelings and, in some cases, seek relief through suicide.

Now the roles are reversed. We (all of us) are now the front line workers and the front line workers are our patients. We cannot, must not let these heroes slip away.

We can’t let’s this happen!

David Gottesman is a psychiatrist, the former commissioner of mental health for Albany County and the former deputy commissioner of the New York Office of Mental Health.

David Gottesman

David Gottesman is a psychiatrist, the former commissioner of mental health for Albany County and the former deputy commissioner of the New York Office of Mental Health.

