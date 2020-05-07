Guest essay: We must take care of our front line workers

These health care workers will sometimes feel as if they are “ going crazy,” but they are not. We have learned from the past, from survivors of all kinds of extraordinary catastrophes, that what they are struggling with are normal reactions to extremely abnormal events. This is how the body and mind work when overloaded.

Unfortunately, dealing with these events is not easy, as we have learned from the soldiers and other trauma victims who were exposed to horrific events. Basic psychological defenses such as denial or repression erode over time. Unhealthy attempts to deaden these thoughts and feelings are often unsuccessfully accomplished through self-medication (legal and illegal), increased alcohol use and serious mental health conditions, including post traumatic stress disorder.

It is important to understand why our first line providers will struggle over time. They will never forget this experience, and many will remember individual patients who either got well or, in this case, mostly died.