GUEST ESSAY: We are all safer with better health care

It’s an election year, and Americans are debating big issues: capitalism and socialism, the role of government, the future of health care. These issues reflect what some see as a conflict between individual well-being and the greater public good. Do we want an up-by-your-bootstraps society where people mostly look after their own, or do we want a strong safety net for those who fall on hard times?

Now the coronavirus is upon us. In its shadow, the line between individual well-being and the public good is harder to see.

Consider this: a friend recently went to the drugstore to buy hand sanitizer. But the shelves were empty, and the clerk said, “The guy before you bought 20 bottles and cleaned us out.” No doubt the hoarder thought he was protecting himself and his family. But in fact, he’d be safer if more people in the community could clean their hands. Hand sanitizer is now a public good.

This plays out at a larger societal level, too. Unlike most developed nations, the U.S. lacks a safety net of subsidized health care and paid leave. That means uninsured, low-wage workers have little choice but to work when they are sick. Many of those workers serve the public in a hands-on way _ toiling in fast-food restaurants, caring for the disabled and elderly.