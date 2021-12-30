GUEST ESSAY: Two years of COVID-19 and now omicron

Good grief! Two years of this damn pandemic. A total of over 53 million cases counted in the U.S. so far, and more cases occurring each day than ever as new waves break over us. Air flights canceling, health care workforce depleting, Broadway closed, vaccine and mask mandates threatening. Shifting and sometimes confusing guidelines from authorities on how best to manage ourselves. Uncertainty. Mistrust. Pandemic fatigue. No end in sight.

What are we to make of all this? For what it is worth, here is how I think about some important things that are going on.

The omicron variant is building hugely nationwide. Horrifying, given how many are ill, how stressed our hospitals are, not to mention how tattered our nerves. But listen: this wave can also be viewed as moving toward the taming of the pandemic. Some facts. First: yes, it is super contagious, but it is also less nasty than the delta variant. With it among us, the likelihood of your getting infected is really high, especially if you are not good at masking and social distancing. But if you get it, and especially if you have been vaccinated, you are less likely to be badly sick or to die. Indeed, you may be infected and have no symptoms at all ... yet still be able to spread the infection to your circle.

Next facts: the study of previous pandemics over centuries shows us that it is usual for mutations to occur frequently in a viral pathogen, and usual for mutations to move the pandemic toward a more transmissible and less nasty disease. The eventual evolution is toward a pretty benign dominant strain that becomes endemic in the world. So, for instance, we still live with a descendant of the “Spanish” influenza that flattened the world in 1918. It currently causes a fairly mild wave of “the flu” annually. It is a good COVID-19 prediction that we will live for decades or even centuries with a descendant of current variants which has morphed into a quite contagious but mild common cold-like illness. Omicron is a step in that direction. Yea!

But how do we cope with this nasty new wave now? How do we keep ourselves safe, keep our hospitals from being overwhelmed, and also keep our society open for at least some business?

Certainly, we must continue to take COVID-19 very seriously. Although omicron is less nasty, it will still make very many of us very sick. It will still kill some of us. Because so many more will get it, that means the numbers of sick and dying will remain high. Additionally awful, it is hitting our kids harder than previous variants. Our hospitals are near to buckling under the strain. More health care workers are becoming ill with COVID-19. Others are burning out. So there is an ongoing major public health disaster.

However, bad as it is, we really do know how best to tame the impact of the pandemic. It is still transmitted exactly the same way, and the countermeasures we must take are exactly the same. Vaccines. Masks. Social distancing. Hand hygiene. They work! Please do them. I am vaccinated and boosted. I am careful when out and about, shopping, etc. But careful as I am, I can still be infected. I am old, vulnerable and could get sicker than stink. And I have a new grandson. I really really don’t want your germs.

What about the role of testing? Right now, home testing kits are hard to come by. It is hoped that big supplies will soon be available to us, and maybe will be provided for free. That will be terrific. The tests are easy to use and are very helpful in certain circumstances. For example: take a test if you start feeling unwell with maybe just achiness and fatigue, maybe with headache and slight fever, maybe a stuffy nose or cough. If the test is positive for COVID-19, you should take great care not to spread the disease; you should self-isolate. If negative, you can just be usually cautious as you would have before the pandemic — it’s just a cold or a hangover. For another example: take a test even if you feel fine but are planning a big family get-together. Make everyone do a test. If your uncle is positive, even if he feels fine and protests loudly, it is best that he doesn’t join your party and that he self-isolates. Final example: a person known to be infected with COVID-19 can take a test after five days to document that it is going away, after which isolation is no longer necessary.

Speaking of quarantine guidelines, the CDC is no longer saying that 10 days of isolation are necessary even if the infected person has no more symptoms. Now, CDC suggests only five days. Their shifting advice is not a whim. It is based in studies of when and how long a person with the average infection is contagious. Notably, such a person is most able to spread disease for a couple of days before he becomes ill, then remains able to do so for maybe 3 days after symptoms start. Thereafter, he becomes non-contagious. This is the usual course. However, if someone with infection still does have symptoms at five days, and if the home test remains positive, then best to remain isolated until all that is gone.

What about keeping the economy going, keeping our paychecks going, keeping our restaurants open and social gatherings possible? What’s with the changing guidelines? What about that we are all so sick of this damn pandemic? No surprise — all of us are asking the same questions. But here are the answers. COVID-19 is here to stay for months, maybe years. We have to endure it. Meanwhile, we are learning lots about it, day by day. When science informs us, advice and guidelines may change. But for sure we now know that as long as the germ is dangerous we must each protect ourselves, our loved ones and our communities as best we can. No one will be safe until all of us mask, social distance and wash hands, and is vaccinated. The pandemic won’t end until we all do much better. Seems overwhelming, I know.

But start at home! If each of us is protected and protective, we can indeed keep our economy and our socialization going, and we can hasten the end of this plague. Just do what is smart and proven to work! Come on, we can do this … if we do it together.

Richard P. Leach, M.D., is an internist, infectious disease consultant and travel and tropical medicine specialist. He practiced in Glens Falls for 35 years, also serving as Glens Falls Hospital’s infection control officer and hospital epidemiologist. Retiring from private practice in 2011, he continued to provide travel medicine counseling at the Warren County Clinic until COVID-19 forced its cancellation. Warren County keeps him on as a medical director and consultant to the Tuberculosis Program. Dr. Leach is known for his role as co-founder and president of the Adirondack AIDS Task Force in the 1980s and 1990s, as the founder and president of the Glens Falls Medical Mission and its Project Guatemala in the 1990s, as the husband of Dr. Loren Baim, as the father of Christina Johnston, Timothy Leach, Molly Leach and Marta Leach, and as the grandfather of Rhone and of 3-week-old Thatcher James.