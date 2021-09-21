GUEST ESSAY: To address climate change, help small forest owners

Yet, these forests are only as productive as their owners are able to make them, which can be difficult financially for small forest holders as taxes and the cost of management continue to rise.

Despite misconceptions, markets can help. Markets signal to landowners the value in keeping forests as forests and in engaging in improved forest management that creates a healthier, more productive forest. They also provide landowners with funds that can be poured back into the land.

Timber, fiber and other forest product markets in New York and across the U.S. are important for forest landowners and produce renewable climate-friendly products. While mills are in operation in upstate New York, new investment in forest markets is needed to complement the existing base and entice more forest owners to actively care for their land. Forest landowners also have diverse stewardship objectives for their forests and we must meet them where their priorities are.

Carbon projects, when done right, incentivize landowners to implement climate-friendly practices. They encourage regeneration practices, sustainable harvesting and create a higher quality forest for the future. And ultimately, the forests remain as forests.