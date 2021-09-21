GUEST ESSAY: To address climate change, help small forest owners

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-New York, can help address our climate challenges and create economic opportunities in rural parts of New York by using her considerable influence to create carbon markets for small forest owners.
By introducing the Rural Forests Markets Act this past June, Rep. Stefanik has already taken a major step down this road. As the third top Republican in the House, she needs to sway like-minded colleagues who are eager for market-oriented solutions to join her in developing climate policy.
“The North Country is home to thousands of forest owners, and the forestry sector is crucial to the New York state economy,” she said in a statement. Her bipartisan legislation, she added, would “incentivize climate-friendly management, provide a revenue stream to help small-scale family forest owners access new economic opportunities and develop solutions to mitigate the climate challenges we face without burdening American taxpayers and small businesses.”
Forests cover more than 64 percent of New York, and more than half of these forests are owned by families and individuals, mostly small tracts between 20 to 1,000 acres. These forests provide vital wildlife habitat, clean water, wood supplies that result in an $11 billion economy, and in the face of the climate crisis, the ability to pull carbon out of the atmosphere and store it in the trees and soil.
Yet, these forests are only as productive as their owners are able to make them, which can be difficult financially for small forest holders as taxes and the cost of management continue to rise.
Despite misconceptions, markets can help. Markets signal to landowners the value in keeping forests as forests and in engaging in improved forest management that creates a healthier, more productive forest. They also provide landowners with funds that can be poured back into the land.
Timber, fiber and other forest product markets in New York and across the U.S. are important for forest landowners and produce renewable climate-friendly products. While mills are in operation in upstate New York, new investment in forest markets is needed to complement the existing base and entice more forest owners to actively care for their land. Forest landowners also have diverse stewardship objectives for their forests and we must meet them where their priorities are.
Carbon projects, when done right, incentivize landowners to implement climate-friendly practices. They encourage regeneration practices, sustainable harvesting and create a higher quality forest for the future. And ultimately, the forests remain as forests.
Yet very few forest carbon projects are accessible to owners with smaller acreages. This is due in large part to complexity and high upfront enrollment costs.
Rep. Stefanik’s proposal would catalyze carbon projects specifically designed for these small forest landowners by providing loans, loan guarantees or bond guarantees for investors interested in green projects. This would also leverage private interest in forests to help finance the climate action our government leaders seek without a large price tag.
A strong voice on bipartisan climate policy, Rep. Stefanik’s common-sense proposal is a win-win for the needs of forest owners and the planet. It is a solution all New York residents who care about the environment should get behind.
John Bartow is head of the Empire State Forest Products Association.