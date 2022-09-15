GUEST ESSAY: This is Healthy Aging Month

“September is Healthy Aging Month” — a month to celebrate the positive aspects of growing older. It began in 1992 when people born in the 1940s were turning 50. Eight years from now, all baby boomers will be 65 years or older.

The large number of aging Americans shows the strength of seniors in our society and the importance of wellness for a long life. Dementia, however, is not part of normal aging but rather, a neurological condition. It is vital for factors that affect brain health to be understood so people can at minimum, control modifiable risks.

Part of our mission at The Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Dementias is to offer thorough assessments with care plans that teach patients and families how to take care of their brains at every stage of life, and how to manage a diagnosis.

The program also develops education for primary care professionals and works with community groups to instill a better understanding of brain health.

This requires that we monitor for changes in functioning and thinking and seek medical expertise when these changes impact our daily lives. Moreover, we must shift the conversation to prevention and focus on strategies that help preserve and maximize cognitive function. The need to work together to improve diagnostic support and education has never been more critical.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s today. By 2050 the number is projected to rise to almost 13 million. Dementia is a condition that primarily affects older adults, with most diagnoses made after the age of 65.

Throughout September, Glens Falls Hospital and the Center of Excellence will participate in many area education events, which started Sept. 9 with “Brainstorm” in Crandall Park.

Also, these events are both on Wednesday, Sept. 21:

The Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease’s nurse practitioner, Ruth Fish, will participate as a guest panelist in a discussion at The Queensbury Hotel during the Alzheimer Association’s Caregiver Conference.

The Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease will be at the “Aging Expo” at the Cool Insurance Arena. This program is organized by the Glens Falls Senior Center and runs from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

At these events we will be available to discuss our program, and to provide information so you can create a healthy brain “road map.”

The Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease is working in the inpatient setting as well. A workgroup of physicians, pharmacists and nurses are collaborating on refinements in care to improve the experience for hospitalized patients who live with a dementia diagnosis. This is an important step toward the goal established by AARP, New York State and the World Health Organization to have 50% of all health systems “age-friendly” by 2023 and to enhance care for older adults.

Establishing “age-friendly” policies that include an emphasis on brain health requires involvement at all levels, from community planning groups to individual families. The Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease is committed to this movement. We look forward to leading conversations to help further our community’s understanding of how to maximize brain function, navigate changes as they occur, and embrace the process of aging.