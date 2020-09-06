GUEST ESSAY: The roots of Black Lives Matter go deep

Black Lives Matter is about the wrongful deaths of men and women of color at the hands of police, of course. But that is only one aspect of what gave birth to those three powerful words. Black Lives Matter confronts the injustice suffered by communities of color since the beginnings of our society and that continue today.
Black Lives Matter demands that we acknowledge a society where black women earn 62% of what white men earn.
It calls out a system in which, six decades after Brown vs. Board of Education, black children are five times as likely as white children to attend schools that are highly segregated by race and ethnicity.
It decries the incarceration of African Americans at a rate five times that of whites. It rails against the lack of health care and healthy food choices in black communities. It springs from decades of Jim Crow that said you can’t eat or walk here; red lines that said you can’t live here; and sundown towns that said you can’t even be here.
All of those and more are elements of Black Lives Matter. Police actions are the catalyst that led millions of people of all ages and races to take to the streets in protest. The killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Michael Brown and so many others lit the spark, but these extreme offenses have such resonance because they reflect history and the daily reality for people of color.
Outrageous policies and practices — official or otherwise —like stop and frisk, racial profiling and militarized patrols create an environment of occupation in communities of color.
In white communities, calls to 911 or, as in the tragic case of Trayvon Martin or the reprehensible shootings by the 17-year-old and his mother in Kenosha, self-appointed vigilantism, often lead to stops for driving or walking while black and sometimes even murder. When some raise the false equivalence of “All Lives Matter” or “Blue Lives Matter” to push back against Black Lives Matter, they ignore all of this. Whether through willful or actual ignorance of history and reality does not matter.
Scratch the surface of “Back the Blue” to reveal a cruel and cynical rejection, not only of the wrongful deaths of the victims whose names are now emblems of the movement, but of the millions who have been victims of racial injustice for the last 400 years.
Such denial is the chief impediment to the reconciliation and reformation our nation sorely needs. If we refuse to acknowledge the problem, or dumb it down to us vs. them, how can we expect things to change? Instead, let’s come together — community members, religious entities, social services, the medical community, law enforcement and government — to build safe and nurturing communities where, in reality, every life does matter. Let’s look squarely at the flaws of our past and at those that plague our present and turn our faces, together, toward a better future.
Alan Stern
Alan Stern of Greenwich has worked as a teacher, administrator, state agency senior manager, stage and film actor, model, author and entrepreneur. He is a member of the Washington County Democratic Committee.
