GUEST ESSAY: The roots of Black Lives Matter go deep

Outrageous policies and practices — official or otherwise —like stop and frisk, racial profiling and militarized patrols create an environment of occupation in communities of color.

In white communities, calls to 911 or, as in the tragic case of Trayvon Martin or the reprehensible shootings by the 17-year-old and his mother in Kenosha, self-appointed vigilantism, often lead to stops for driving or walking while black and sometimes even murder. When some raise the false equivalence of “All Lives Matter” or “Blue Lives Matter” to push back against Black Lives Matter, they ignore all of this. Whether through willful or actual ignorance of history and reality does not matter.

Scratch the surface of “Back the Blue” to reveal a cruel and cynical rejection, not only of the wrongful deaths of the victims whose names are now emblems of the movement, but of the millions who have been victims of racial injustice for the last 400 years.

Such denial is the chief impediment to the reconciliation and reformation our nation sorely needs. If we refuse to acknowledge the problem, or dumb it down to us vs. them, how can we expect things to change? Instead, let’s come together — community members, religious entities, social services, the medical community, law enforcement and government — to build safe and nurturing communities where, in reality, every life does matter. Let’s look squarely at the flaws of our past and at those that plague our present and turn our faces, together, toward a better future.

Alan Stern of Greenwich has worked as a teacher, administrator, state agency senior manager, stage and film actor, model, author and entrepreneur. He is a member of the Washington County Democratic Committee.

