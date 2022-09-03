GUEST ESSAY: The present and future of COVID-19

Somehow the mood has changed in the past few weeks. I can’t share any science behind that statement. Except that fewer people are asking me questions like: Will I get it? Will I get it again? Will I get long-COVID? Should I have a second booster? How long will this pandemic drag on?

Maybe people are tired of my sometimes vague best-guesses. Yet it seems more than that. People are so damn tired of living in the shadow, of masking, of even talking about the damn virus.

I know. But the bleak truths must be re-told:

The omicron BA.5 variant of SARS-CoV-2 is the most contagious yet, among the most contagious viruses ever. It’s also clever at evading our immune defenses.

In the U.S., we are currently reporting a daily average of about 85,000 new COVID-19 cases. Reported cases … but actually, most cases are not reported; the real number may be 10 times greater. So 850,000 per day? OMG, such a number would have caused panic last year.

COVID-19 has now caused life expectancy in the U.S. to drop for a second year.

One in five of us who are infected may develop long-COVID. A few will develop COVID-related heart disease.

If you just yawned, please consider this: the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic is among the most fascinating chapters there is in the long history of infectious diseases that have smitten humans. Considering it that way helps me resist COVID-fatigue. Maybe it will you too. So …

The epic struggle

It is an epic struggle between us and the virus. We humans are the most dominant animals in history. SARS-CoV-2 is among the most successful viruses in history. Sadly, while it is really successful in this struggle — success equals continually reproducing itself to preserve its life force — we become a little or a lot sick, or even die. Not good for the imperative to preserve our race.

Current status

We sure aren’t winning this struggle. It is a back-and-forth tug-of-war. You can see nicely laid out in Warren County data that our reported cases have been bouncing around between the mid-teens and low 40s each day since the end of the June BA.5 flair. See their COVID-19 information webpage: https://warren-county-ny-covid-19-warrencountyny.hub.arcgis.com/pages/warren-county-covid-19-information.

But remember: the actual number of infections out there is higher than reported. Putting a point on that, analysis is showing far greater amounts of the virus in the Glens Falls wastewater than the reported cases would be expected to produce.

The stability of the tug-of-war between us and SARS-CoV-2 has been lulling us into a spiritless apathy. But we should be on guard: with the virus churning out uncountable new copies of itself all the time, odds are really big it will develop another successful mutation, maybe this fall.

Meanwhile, many of us in the U.S. have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 (some say 60% of us) and quite a lot of us have had two doses of vaccine (about 68%). There is a lot of immunity trying to protect us, but not enough. And only a few of us are still trying to do the distancing and masking.

Looking closer at SARS-CoV-2

Many viruses are marvelous at changing their genetics, using processes like mutation and recombination. I won’t explain these processes — too complicated. But to the important point: changing viral genetics, also called evolution, causes changes in behavioral characteristics of the virus. Here, “behavior” means how a virus works — how it spreads through its host, how it causes illness, and how it evades the counter-attacking immune system defenses.

Some viruses are better at evolution than others. Viruses whose genetics are made with double-stranded DNA are not so good. Varicella-zoster, the causative agent of chickenpox and shingles, and variola, the agent of smallpox, are examples. And the virus of monkeypox. These cause nasty infections because of some impressive viral wizardry, but they don’t tend to vary their genetics much — they don’t develop many variants.

Single-stranded RNA viruses, however, tend to change genetics frequently, because the RNA structure is unstable.

Coronaviruses use RNA. And they are all-time champs of evolution. That is why SARS-CoV-2 has been able to jump from bats, its original host species, to humans. That is also why we are experiencing wave upon wave of variants, each new one spreading more easily or better eluding our established immune defenses.

Keep in mind that the more an RNA virus reproduces, the greater the likelihood it will evolve. That it why it is scary to consider how much SARS-CoV-2 is in our wastewater, therefore among us: the risk it will evolve is high. If it does, we may pay.

A closer look at us

Our immune systems are amazing, and amazingly complicated — again, too complicated to describe in detail. But worth special mention are the marvelous lymphocytes called CD4+T-cells. Upon coming in contact with a virus or with a virus-specific vaccine, CD4+T-cells develop instructions and then train other lymphocytes called B cells to make new antibodies tailored specifically against that virus. Likewise, they train CD8+T-cells to destroy whole cells that are infected with the virus. They are the strong men on our side in the tug-of-war.

We have another most important advantage in our struggle: our brains. Brains have led us to develop those vaccines that prime the T-cells to defend us, nicely reducing the likelihood of our becoming badly ill or dying from COVID-19. And after Labor Day a brainy new development will be rolled out that I think could give us important new immune muscle: our vaccines have been reformulated to cover the currently active omicron variants. Our CD4+T-cells are eagerly waiting.

It is discouraging that our brains aren’t telling all of us to be vaccinated, that vaccines alone aren’t enough to stifle this pandemic, and that we must still employ those boring measures of social distancing and masking. Why aren’t we thinking better? Sadly, we are at the wrong end of a two-century delusion that, being the masters of the planet, we can easily master germs. Isn’t it obvious? Germs are much better endowed to persevere in this world … even if we stop degrading the climate to the point we can’t live in it.

Where are things going?

Things could get better: for example, if the new vaccines work as hoped … and if we take them. Or worse: if a new variant evolves that can evade our immune systems’ defenses, can spread better and is more deadly.

Until such changes occur, we will continue the tug-of-war: the virus won’t go away, there will be smallish waves of new variants, we will remain in our apathetic state, and this struggle will go on and on.

More bad news: with the increasing pressures humans are putting on the world, it is increasingly likely that another deadly virus is around the corner. What virus? Influenza viruses use single-stranded RNA and are champs at evolution too. Remember the Spanish flu of 1918? It killed maybe 40 million across the world. COVID-19 has “only” killed 6.5 million. Best bet: a newly evolved influenza will come at us. Or a new coronavirus.

Final words

Hoping that I have re-interested you, but understanding that you may feel bludgeoned into even more COVID-fatigue, or worse, that you are now so depressed you are ready to get COVID-19 and be done with it, I urge you to do the best you can to protect yourself. Look, you don’t want to run the risk of an infection. It could be next to nothing, but it could make you pretty sick, even die. And an infection can leave you with COVID-related heart disease or long-COVID. Please protect yourself.

Beyond that, come on, you don’t want COVID-19 to spread its damages through your neighborhood, your family. Put yourself in their shoes and treat their interests as you own — the Golden Rule. Protecting yourself protects them. If we all did our best, we would turn the balance of the struggle in our favor.

Need specifics? Check here to see what the CDC advises: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/prevention.html.

And as the autumn comes upon us, think both influenza and COVID-19. The viruses work the same way; so do the countermeasures. Get your flu vaccine as well as a COVID booster. Use ventilation, social distancing and masks to your advantage against both.

I sure hope you keep yourself well.