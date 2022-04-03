GUEST ESSAY: The importance of community colleges

When Tammy Brown enrolled at SUNY Adirondack, she was a single mother struggling to make ends meet, recovering from failed relationships and juggling dead-end jobs that didn’t pay enough to support her three children.

She worked hard, but life never got easier. “I realized, ‘I can’t keep going like this, I have three children I have to take care of,’” she said. “I knew the only way I could better the kids’ lives, and my life, was to go to college.”

Brown dove into classes in Management, Marketing & Entrepreneurship, graduating in just a year and a half. She worked her way through a series of stepping-stone jobs.

“Every job, I was working my way up,” she said. “I was always trying to make that step up.”

When she found an associate degree alone wouldn’t take her where she wanted to go, she registered at Plattsburgh State and earned a bachelor’s degree.

Today, she is a successful business owner who recently renovated and reopened Blue Ridge Motel in Schroon Lake.

At SUNY Adirondack, we welcome many students into degree programs who are right out of high school — those who know a two-year degree will help them secure the career they want; those who are unsure what they want to study and need time to explore; those who know they will save money starting here and transferring to a bachelor’s program. But we also welcome first-generation students who, by earning a degree, are changing the trajectory of their families, and people like Tammy, who haven’t had the easiest start, but work hard and make the most of the opportunities community colleges provide.

SUNY Adirondack serves approximately 6,000 students a year in its degree, certificate and workforce development programs and Continuing Education courses. The 30 community colleges in New York state enroll 160,000 students a year, with nearly 30,000 earning degrees annually.

In honor of April being National Community College Month, SUNY Adirondack is proud to remind readers of the college’s rich history in and many benefits to the community, including:

SUNY Adirondack was founded in 1961, with 215 students;

Glens Falls Insurance Co. gifted the college 141 acres of land on Bay Road, where the new campus opened in 1967;

The college was first accredited by Middle States Commission on Higher Education in 1972;

The college started offering classes in Saratoga in 1977, and, more than a decade ago, opened a facility replete with a lecture hall, classrooms and high-tech labs on Route 9 in Wilton;

The college opened its Residence Hall in 2013, allowing students the opportunity to live on campus, therefore attracting students from outlying regions;

SUNY Adirondack opened its state-of-the-art culinary center and Seasoned restaurant in downtown Glens Falls in 2018;

SUNY Adirondack offers courses at its Queensbury and Saratoga locations, as well as its Culinary Arts Center in Glens Falls, online and at 23 high schools throughout the region;

The SUNY Adirondack Foundation helps provide more than $300,000 a year in scholarships;

Since 2010, SUNY ADK has invested $45 million in our teaching and learning environments;

Throughout the past five years, the college has attracted more grants than in its history;

60 percent of SUNY Adirondack students attend tuition-free;

57 percent of SUNY Adirondack students graduate debt-free;

42 percent of SUNY Adirondack graduates transfer to a bachelor’s or advanced degree program within one year;

74 percent of full-time students receive financial aid;

87 percent of SUNY Adirondack students are from Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties;

The college employs 385 employees;

SUNY Adirondack has an incredible network of more than 23,000 alumni;

The college’s annual economic impact on the region is $145 million

Those statistics tell us a lot about the influence of SUNY Adirondack in an impersonal way. But what we do goes far beyond numbers. The importance of community colleges is in stories like Tammy’s, and in knowing that no matter what your interests, your financial situation or your background, SUNY Adirondack is right here, in your backyard, for you to pursue your dream.

Kristine Duffy, Ed.D., is SUNY Adirondack's seventh president.