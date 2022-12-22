GUEST ESSAY: The Chinese experience of COVID-19

Has the COVID-19 pandemic changed American culture? I think yes … somewhat … but not fundamentally. Surely it has contributed to our irritability and our political polarization. But those trends started years before 2020. I bet January 6th would have happened without the virus.

Devastating infectious diseases have tended to change human history. The plague of Athens in 421 B.C. and the Black Death in Europe in the 1300s, for examples. If you are interested in this stuff, a fascinating book is “Epidemics and Society” by Frank M. Snowden. Read it and you may find it surprising that the richest and most powerful nation ever has gotten off so lightly, with its precious democracy intact.

The worrying news out of China seems to forecast that a major social cataclysm is about to happen there. Knowing that such an event will heavily impact us here, I have been trying to understand the Chinese experience of COVID-19 and trying to guess what is coming. Here is some of that thinking. I hope you will be interested.

Some background

To know something of the character of the Chinese, one must first realize that their culture is over 3,000 years old, with deep roots in the religious philosophy of Confucianism. Confucius taught that harmony and peace are the important cultural priorities. He taught that to attain harmony within the self, folks had to develop inner virtues like benevolence, righteousness, courtesy, wisdom, honesty, loyalty, filial piety. He taught that a well-ordered self leads to a well-ordered family and to a well-ordered and peaceful society. These have been precious Chinese goals ever since.

Our American mindset seems quite different. To try to understand the difference, it is worth noting the wording of our Judeo-Christian Golden Rule: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” In contrast, the Confucian rule reads: “Do not do to others what you would not want others to do to you.” Ours requires action to make our world better. Theirs instructs that the world is better if people leave each other alone. Somehow, this difference starts to explain why we love to stir things up, while the Chinese think it best not to make waves.

Notable, too, is that 90% of Chinese people are really of one tribe, the Han Chinese. That gives their 1.4 billion people a cultural unity that we certainly don’t have. Ours is hugely heterogeneous because Americans are from everywhere. If there is something most of us do share, it is a force that drives us to compete for the American Dream.

Now, about the Communist Party. It has successfully ruled for over 60 years. That success has been achieved at least in part because the party has taken advantage of the people’s Confucian nature by arranging a social contract. The party provides a well-ordered society and an assurance of peace in the realm. In exchange, the people accept the authoritarianism of the party, accept not having a political choice, and accept limitations of their freedoms.

Zero-COVID

Once the Chinese government confessed to the world that a novel coronavirus had emerged in Wuhan in late 2019, major Chinese cities banned all large gatherings for fear the disease would spread devastatingly. That was the start of the government’s policy of viral containment, zero-COVID.

The strategy has relied on suddenly and strictly locking down entire cities whenever an outbreak popped up. Schools, offices and factories were closed. Restaurants and bars were shuttered or empty. Food was hard to come by. Domestic and international travel was suspended. So was public transportation. People couldn’t walk around; they were pretty much confined to where they were when the lockdown was declared. Only health care workers in hazmat suits were visible as they patrolled streets to enforce curfews and to do the community testing. Everyone was tested repeatedly. When an infection was detected, the unfortunate patient was isolated and sent to distant “quarantine facilities.” Contacts were carefully traced and quarantined. All this went on for months.

Even in early 2020 during our strictest lockdowns, we have had a very different experience. Ours only lasted for weeks at most, and they were poorly enforced. Being Americans and demanding our freedom, many of us developed anti-government resentments and spent lots of energy bitterly complaining about governmental overreach, even as we walked freely around without masks or vaccines and watched our case numbers surge. You remember.

Meanwhile, Chinese lockdowns worked well! That is, well from 2020 through early 2022. Every outbreak was stomped out, including the brief surge caused by the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Indeed, as of last July the country had reported a total of only 1.8 million cases and 5,235 deaths from COVID-19 in its 1.4 billion population. At the same time, the U.S. reported nearly 100 million cases and over 1 million deaths in our nation of 332 million. To make these death figures easier to compare, I have tweaked them: China had 3.28 deaths per million population, while the U.S. has had over 3,000 deaths per million. Sure, there can be questions about reporting accuracy, but look at the orders of magnitude difference … really interesting, no?

What about Chinese vaccines?

Lockdowns weren’t the entirety of the zero-COVID plan. Chinese scientists did develop their own anti-COVID vaccine called Sinovac. It uses the older-fashioned inactivated virus technology. What little data we have about it shows it only works about 60% as well against the alpha and delta variants of SARS-Co-V-2 compared to our advanced technology m-RNA vaccines. We don’t know much about its activity against the newer omicron variants, which are so crafty at avoiding our immune protection. The betting money is that Sinovac is even less effective against them.

Estimates are that about 90% of the Chinese people have received at least one dose, way better than our 64%. Yet they seem to have a curious ambiguity about their vaccine because boosters have not been encouraged. Also curious is that thousands of doses of our Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been offered to China, but their importation has been outlawed. Sort of Sinovac nationalism, but without much enthusiasm. Maybe the government was just certain that lockdowns would do the trick.

China and COVID-19 this year

Hong Kong was hit hard by the virus in February, Shanghai in March, then Wuhan, Xining, Guangzhou and Beijing. Zero-COVID procedures snapped into place. During months of lockdowns, millions of lives were upended.

For two years the Chinese people didn’t complain, in spite of the mental and financial suffering the lockdowns produced. One reason for their silence was that the government insisted how well China was doing under lockdown, how its infection and death rates were so low, especially in contrast to our U.S. figures. Remember, too, they have that social contract: the Chinese will obey the rules in exchange for a well-ordered society. Very importantly too, the government under President Xi Jinping is extremely authoritarian. The zero-COVID policies have been severely enforced, and dissent is severely discouraged.

This is amazing to us, because as Americans, you and I were brought up believing what Ben Franklin said: “Anyone who would trade a little freedom for a little personal safety deserves neither freedom nor safety.” We would have suffered none of this, would have been up in arms long ago.

In the past 2 months, omicron variants have broken through their most careful lockdowns. Reported numbers of cases are surging. The Chinese have seen this with their own eyes and have started to realize the undeniable truth that in the zero-COVID war against it, the virus is winning. On top of what they have suffered from the lockdowns, this realization has become intolerable.

Protests have developed and are become louder. Demonstrations have blossomed across the whole country. In first responding to the dissent, President Xi darkly warned against any criticism and confirmed again and again that the government has no intention of turning away from zero-COVID.

It isn’t clear why he has been so committed. He may have been just so sure the lockdowns would be virus-tight. But some international observers also think he has understood that if he lets up, the virus would rip the population to pieces, causing hundreds of thousands to die within a couple of months. If so, why didn’t he start to devise alternative plans to manage the inevitable? No one seems to know. For sure, he is now regretting that lack of planning.

What is currently happening?

Remarkably, Patrick Henry’s cry is being heard on Chinese streets: “Give me liberty or give me death!” As protests have escalated, Xi has realized he can no longer hold the line. On Dec. 7, his government started reversing zero-COVID. Lockdowns have mostly stopped. Mass testing has ceased. Any testing is hard to find, so numbers of infections are unknown. But clearly with the dramatic contagiousness of the circulating variants and the weak herd immunity of the people, rapid and massive outbreaks are exploding in China’s crowded cities. Computer models suggest there may be 1 million deaths within the next few months.

Those infected are now staying home with next to no health care support. When they become too sick, they try to get into hospitals, and hospitals are being flooded. Health care personnel are being overwhelmed. The people have suddenly been thrown from the confines of a carefully managed system into handling a devastating pandemic pretty much on their own. Chinese voices are now wondering about Xi’s leadership.

Where is all this likely to lead?

As Chinese factories lose workers, they may have to shut down. Unemployment will rise. Supply chains will dry up. Inflation will escalate in China, and their economy is likely to falter that much more. People may go hungry.

What will happen in Chinese society? Will Xi and even communism survive? I don’t know, but the historical patterns laid out in Professor Snowden’s book suggest there is likely to be a huge upheaval.

What will that mean for us? I sure hope we won’t suffer too much from Chinese suffering, but inflation will remain high and recessions will develop here and in many countries. Meanwhile, the winter’s COVID-19 surge may weaken us, may cause further societal distress. Will our democracy remain intact? A terrible question to ask. If we all understand how precious it is, it will. If so, then watching the Chinese cataclysm will make us even more proud of what we have.

One last thought. The Confucian values of peace and harmony are truly great. Our great democracy would be strengthened if we took those values to heart and wove them into our yearnings for freedom and the American Dream.

Whew, big stuff. I have to take a nap. Please be wise and well.