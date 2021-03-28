GUEST ESSAY: Taking steps to avoid colorectal cancer

In 2021, the chances of knowing someone affected by cancer is high. Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States, exceeded only by heart disease.
When you look at that number more closely, you’ll learn that colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States. It’s estimated that there will be more than 150,000 cases of colorectal cancer in the U.S. this year. While these numbers are startling, it’s important to also know that colorectal cancer is very treatable when detected early.
In March, we shine a light on this particular cancer as part of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and encourage our community members to be proactive about their health by getting screened.
Here are a few things you should know about colorectal cancer and the steps we encourage you to take to manage your health and prevent the potential devastating impact of late-stage colorectal cancer on you and those you love:
1. There are steps you can take to lower your risk of colorectal cancer. Factors like body weight, physical activity and diet, smoking and alcohol intake can influence your likelihood of having colorectal cancer.
While there is no sure way to prevent the cancer, you can take proactive lifestyle changes to lessen your risk. There are also some risk factors that are not within your control, like a family history of the cancer. As many as 1 in 3 people who develop colorectal cancer have other family members who have had it. Understanding your family’s health history can help determine if you should begin screening earlier in life.
2. Colorectal cancer can happen to anyone. Colorectal cancer affects people of all ages, races and gender. Even if you are not within the age recommended for screening, it’s important to understand and recognize the symptoms associated with this form of cancer, which can include a change in bowel habits, blood in your stool, abdominal pain, aches or cramps and unexplained weight loss.
3. Early detection saves lives. If you are 50 to 75 years old, you should get screened for colorectal cancer. The U.S. Preventive Task Force recommends that screening begin at age 50, with some groups recommended to start earlier. There are several different screenings that you may be eligible for ... so what test should you get?
- If you’ve never had colorectal polyps or cancer, begin screening at age 50 — recommended tests include a colonoscopy every 10 years or an annual fecal immunochemical test. Other options may also be available — talk to your provider for their recommendations based on your medical history.
- If you have a family history of colon polyps or cancer, a colonoscopy may be recommended at age 40 or younger, and is the only test recommended for those with a family history. Talk to your provider about the details of your family history.
- If you’ve ever had colorectal polyps or cancer, further follow-up is done with colonoscopy, as it’s the only test established as safe and effective for polyp follow-up. Your gastroenterologist can recommend how often you should repeat a colonoscopy based on your medical history. A gastroenterologist is a physician who specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases of the digestive system.
4. Glens Falls Hospital is here to be a partner in your health journey. At Glens Falls Hospital’s GI Center, we are committed to making screening as comfortable and easy as possible for our patients. We have continuously invested in equipping and staffing an elite endoscopy suite with a team that has been performing colonoscopies for the community for decades.
Before a screening appointment, you will have a pre-admission call with one of our nurses who will answer any questions you may have about the procedure and identify potential barriers that need to be addressed prior to screening. We are here through it all!
Colorectal cancer screening has declined since the onset of the pandemic, but the need and importance of screening is as high as it has ever been. Health care providers across the country — and right here in Glens Falls — are continuing to take extreme precautionary measures to ensure our facilities are safe places to receive care. Your health, well-being and safety is always our number one priority.