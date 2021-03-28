GUEST ESSAY: Taking steps to avoid colorectal cancer

In 2021, the chances of knowing someone affected by cancer is high. Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States, exceeded only by heart disease.

When you look at that number more closely, you’ll learn that colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States. It’s estimated that there will be more than 150,000 cases of colorectal cancer in the U.S. this year. While these numbers are startling, it’s important to also know that colorectal cancer is very treatable when detected early.

In March, we shine a light on this particular cancer as part of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and encourage our community members to be proactive about their health by getting screened.

Here are a few things you should know about colorectal cancer and the steps we encourage you to take to manage your health and prevent the potential devastating impact of late-stage colorectal cancer on you and those you love:

1. There are steps you can take to lower your risk of colorectal cancer. Factors like body weight, physical activity and diet, smoking and alcohol intake can influence your likelihood of having colorectal cancer.