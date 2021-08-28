GUEST ESSAY: Supporting mothers before, during and after delivery

At the Joyce Stock Snuggery, we strive every day to create a positive birth experience and environment for our moms and their support system.
As part of that experience, we offer a variety of programs and support services to prepare for birth as well as after-birth care for mothers and their infants.
August is National Breastfeeding Month, a time when we recognize the importance of breastfeeding and advocate for mothers who choose to breastfeed their babies. We’re proud to share that more than 80 percent of moms who deliver at the Snuggery initiate breastfeeding.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends exclusive breastfeeding for babies until about six months, then continuing breastfeeding while introducing complementary foods until your child is 12 months or older.
- Breastfeeding has many known benefits for both mom and baby, including the following:
- Optimal nutrition for baby. Breastfeeding is one of the best ways to provide nutrition to your baby. The composition of the mother’s breast milk contains the right amount of fat, sugar, water and protein for human digestion, brain development and growth and changes from day-to-day depending on the baby’s nutritional needs.
- Stronger immune system and protection against certain illnesses. Breastfed babies have a lower risk of asthma, obesity, diabetes, and sudden infant death syndrome. Breast milk also shares antibodies from the mother with her baby, building a stronger immune system to protect against illnesses.
- Health benefits for mom. Mothers who breastfeed their babies have a lower risk of certain diseases, including breast and ovarian cancer, type 2 diabetes and heart disease.
As lactation consultants, we’re here to support you on every step of your breastfeeding journey. That support starts even before you give birth, with education resources to help prepare mothers for breastfeeding.
We offer a special prenatal class for women who are planning to breastfeed, or are undecided, where you’ll learn about the advantages and possible difficulties of breastfeeding your baby.
We also host the Bundle of Joy Baby Café for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, where you have the opportunity to share experiences and connect with other moms and get support from trained staff in a welcoming, relaxed and comfortable environment.
Lactation consultants are an important part of your care team while you’re at the Snuggery too. After birth, we connect with mom to discuss important topics like understanding the needs of your baby, latching, frequency of feeding, returning to work and more, while answering any questions or addressing concerns.
We know that your breastfeeding journey is just beginning when you leave the Snuggery with your little one. In addition to the Bundle of Joy Baby Café, and other resources available in the community, breastfeeding mothers can always reach out directly to our lactation consultants for special support.
For more information about The Snuggery please visit https://bit.ly/3APzjUG or call us at 518-926-6095.