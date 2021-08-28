GUEST ESSAY: Supporting mothers before, during and after delivery

As lactation consultants, we’re here to support you on every step of your breastfeeding journey. That support starts even before you give birth, with education resources to help prepare mothers for breastfeeding.

We offer a special prenatal class for women who are planning to breastfeed, or are undecided, where you’ll learn about the advantages and possible difficulties of breastfeeding your baby.

We also host the Bundle of Joy Baby Café for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, where you have the opportunity to share experiences and connect with other moms and get support from trained staff in a welcoming, relaxed and comfortable environment.

Lactation consultants are an important part of your care team while you’re at the Snuggery too. After birth, we connect with mom to discuss important topics like understanding the needs of your baby, latching, frequency of feeding, returning to work and more, while answering any questions or addressing concerns.

We know that your breastfeeding journey is just beginning when you leave the Snuggery with your little one. In addition to the Bundle of Joy Baby Café, and other resources available in the community, breastfeeding mothers can always reach out directly to our lactation consultants for special support.

For more information about The Snuggery please visit https://bit.ly/3APzjUG or call us at 518-926-6095.

