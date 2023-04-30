When Bill Hart’s daughter was honored for her prowess as a basketball player, Hart’s coach and mentor from SUNY Adirondack was there to celebrate with the family — three decades after Hart played for the Timberwolves.

“SUNY Adirondack is something that meant a lot to me and does to this day,” said Hart, vice president of U.S. Business Operations at Irving Tissue.

When Hart was looking at colleges, the South Glens Falls basketball standout was recruited by then-SUNY Adirondack coach Ben Davis and longtime business professor Nick Bettino. “It was them who talked me into giving a look at SUNY Adirondack,” Hart said.

“I found myself academically and personally,” said Hart, who graduated with a degree in accounting, then went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Utica and an MBA from The College of Saint Rose. “It all began at SUNY Adirondack for me.”

In the years since graduating, Hart has shown that appreciation for the impact SUNY Adirondack has on him and the broader community. In his third term as a SUNY Adirondack Foundation board member, he is president and has been involved in major fundraising campaigns. Outside the boardroom, Hart also works with the college in his role at Irving, developing curriculum to ensure the region’s manufacturing needs are met with an educated, innovative workforce.

“The college’s role as a workforce collaborative partner is important,” Hart said. “This furthers the quality of life in the community.”

SUNY Adirondack is dedicated to community education through all stages of life. We offer programs for children; classes for high school students; degree and certificate programs for recent high school graduates; opportunities for older adults to earn a degree, change fields or improve skills through workforce training; and personal enrichment courses for those looking to learn something new or explore interests.

As April, National Community College Month, wraps up, we celebrate all the ways community colleges enrich our communities, but especially how SUNY Adirondack makes our region a better place to live, learn, work and play:

SUNY Adirondack has an annual $145 million economic impact on our region.

SUNY Adirondack serves approximately 6,000 students a year in its degree, certificate and workforce development programs and continuing education courses.

The college’s residence hall attracts students from outside the region, expanding its reach and giving people another reason to visit our gorgeous area.

SUNY Adirondack opened its state-of-the-art culinary center and Seasoned restaurant in Glens Falls in 2018 and, in the years since, it has become a downtown staple.

SUNY Adirondack offers courses at 23 high schools throughout the region.

Sixty-eight percent of SUNY Adirondack students from Warren and Washington counties graduate debt free.

Forty-two percent of SUNY Adirondack graduates transfer to a bachelor’s or advanced degree program within one year.

The college employs 385 people.

SUNY Adirondack has an incredible network of more than 23,000 alumni.

The return on investment of SUNY Adirondack makes great sense financially, but as important to us are the intangibles the college delivers. SUNY Adirondack is a community hub, partnering with regional businesses to create academic and workforce development programs to ensure a steady flow of qualified employees. We offer students the opportunity to earn an associate degree and dive into the workforce, or, as Hart did, transfer to a bachelor’s degree program at a fraction of the cost of attending a four-year college.

“SUNY Adirondack is what kept me driving toward my future,” Hart said “I have always felt that tie back to the college.”

No matter a student’s background, educational history, work experience, goals or struggles, SUNY Adirondack is here.