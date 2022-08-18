GUEST ESSAY: Staying sun smart and safe

It’s that time of year again, when many of us get outside to enjoy the warmth and sunshine of the summer months. Spending time outdoors is a great way to stay physically active and reduce stress. However, without taking the proper precautions, time in the sunshine can cause skin and eye damage.

During Sun Safety Month, we at Glens Falls Hospital take time to educate ourselves and our community about a growing concern across the country: skin cancer.

In New York alone, 4,000 people are diagnosed with melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, every year. Skin cancer is the most commonly diagnosed form of cancer, with 1 in 5 Americans diagnosed at some point in their lifetimes.

Most of a person’s skin damage happens before the age of 18, and just one blistering sunburn in childhood can double a person’s risk of melanoma. Those with pale skin, freckles, light eyes and light or red hair are especially at risk. While sun damage is irreversible, it is thankfully preventable by developing healthy sun habits:

1. Wear your sunscreen, sunglasses and broad-brimmed hats:

With sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat, you are much more likely to enjoy the sunshine safely. For sunscreen to be effective, use SPF 15 or higher, apply about 1 ounce for full coverage, and reapply at least every two hours. Lastly, remember that sunscreen does expire, so be sure to check the expiration date before applying and heading outside.

2. Check the UV Index before leaving the house:

The UV Index — which can commonly be found on weather apps — is an excellent tool to help determine your risk of getting a sunburn. UV radiation levels are highest during the summer months and the sun’s rays are most intense between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. While those with fair skin are at higher risk of exposure, extended UV exposures present risks for all skin types. When the UV Index reads 4 or above, seek shade or avoid being outdoors.

3. Remember that there is no such thing as a healthy tan:

Contrary to popular belief, getting a “base tan” does not protect your skin from sun damage. The increase in melanin that causes skin to tan is actually a sign of skin damage and increased risk of skin cancer. Indoor tanning is also not a safe alternative, as it can expose you to harmful UV rays that cause premature wrinkles, severe burns and eye problems. Learn to love your natural skin color and avoid tanning beds.

4. Get your Vitamin D from other sources:

A common misconception is that the only way to get enough Vitamin D is through unprotected sun exposure. While you do get some Vitamin D from the sun, it is much safer to get it through other methods. Consider getting your Vitamin D from nutritional supplements and foods like fatty fish, beef and eggs. Remember — tanning beds are not a safe alternative.

5. Stay informed and connected:

Knowing the signs of sun damage is crucial for preventing and identifying potential skin cancer. Familiarize yourself with the ABCDE’s of melanoma to help you recognize warning signs when checking moles on yourself or on a loved one.

Stay connected with your health care provider and be sure to get regular cancer screenings and yearly exams from a dermatologist.

Here at Glens Falls Hospital, we are not only committed to treating patients when they need us, but also providing our community with the tools and resources they need to stay healthy all year-round.

Through our Cancer Prevention in Action Grant, supported with funds from Health Research Inc. and New York state, the Health Promotion Center is partnering with local schools, day cares, work sites and parks to install sunscreen dispensers, shade structures and sun safety policies.

Through these efforts, we can meet people where they are and create healthy communities by promoting safe sun practices for all ages. By making small changes to our daily routine, we can protect ourselves and our loved ones from potential skin damage and enjoy summer safely.

If you are interested in learning more about Cancer Prevention in Action and partnering with the Health Promotion Center to promote sun safety, please contact Rachel Yattaw at 518-926-5905 or ryattaw@glensfallshosp.org.

For more information on early detection and prevention, self-exams and cancer screenings, please contact Vickie Yattaw at 518-926-6639 or vyattaw@glensfallshosp.org.