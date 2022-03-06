GUEST ESSAY: Smoking cessation: effectively treating a chronic, relapsing condition

$9.7 billion. This number represents the annual health care costs in New York directly caused by smoking. This dollar figure alone is astounding. Health care costs aside, nearly 22,000 deaths in New York can be attributed to smoking or secondhand smoke each year.

Currently, there are 280,000 children in New York who will die prematurely because of smoking; and these numbers are considered good when compared to other states with higher smoking rates than New York.

Good is not good enough.

Nicotine addiction and tobacco use are chronic, relapsing conditions that can improve with adequate behavioral counseling and pharmacotherapy. In any given year, 70% of tobacco users will visit a health care provider. These interactions are an incredible opportunity to begin a conversation around tobacco use and connect the individual with resources needed to quit.

Research has shown that just three to five minutes of brief counseling can double a patient’s chance of quitting. Long-term quit rates increase 20% with consistent follow-up counseling and up 30% when counseling is combined with pharmacotherapy.

The Health Systems for a Tobacco-Free North Country (HSTFNC), run in partnership by The Heart Network and the Health Promotion Center of Glens Falls Hospital, is tackling this head on to eliminate tobacco use in the North Country. Together, we collaborate with health care systems throughout 10 counties to develop and support the consistent and effective identification and treatment of tobacco users. Our goal is to assess systems in place to promote smoking cessation and partner with health care providers to ensure the gold standard for treating tobacco use and dependence is implemented within the health system.

The Clinical Practice Guidelines for Treating Tobacco Use and Dependence are to ASK patients if they smoke, ADVISE them to quit and ASSIST patients through counseling and medications. While nearly 90% of individuals are asked if they smoke and roughly 78% are then advised to quit, only about 56% of patients report that their health care provider offered them assistance to quit. While this number has increased from 23% in 2014 to 55% in 2019, there is still much more work to be done.

Free services offered through HSTFNC include the review of existing tobacco and nicotine treatment policies, support with the development and implementation of a cohesive plan for introducing and sustaining comprehensive, evidence-based tobacco use and dependency treatment interventions. By understanding where health care providers are today and working with them to implement evidence-based tobacco use treatments, HSTFNC can make a meaningful impact on tobacco use in New York.

As a state, we’ve seen decreases in tobacco use as adoption of this clinical practice guideline has increased. However, we still have more work to do. The 10 counties served through the HSTFNC program have smoking rates above the state average of 12.8%, with the lowest being Montgomery County at 15.9% and the highest being Washington County at 25.3%. We’ve made incredible progress, but we are far from a world in which tobacco use is no longer the number one cause of preventable death and disease in our country.

For additional education or conversations about the Health Promotion Center’s Health Systems for a Tobacco Free North Country program, please contact Shannon Morrison-Gaczol at smorrison-gaczol@glensfallshosp.org.

Shannon Morrison-Gaczol is senior program coordinator for the Health Promotion Center at Glens Falls Hospital.

