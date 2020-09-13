GUEST ESSAY: Seeing care at the Snuggery from a couple of vantage points

Many of the Snuggery and special care nurses have experience in caring for infants in a neonatal intensive care unit, which is uncommon in a community hospital setting. Thanks to the skill and expertise of these critical members of the care team, we’ve been able to keep babies who require more specialized care in Glens Falls.

The collaboration between the interdisciplinary team at the Snuggery promotes a better clinical environment and allows mothers and babies to receive the specialized care they need while keeping families together.

I’m a father of two sons, both of whom were born at Glens Falls Hospital. My 3-year-old’s birth went as smoothly as possible and for that I was grateful.

When my second son, Jones, was born, he ran into some medical issues that required my wife to have an emergency C-section. The team who cared for her and my son were wonderful. The combination of skill and compassion that the caregivers at the Snuggery display is of the highest quality.

Even though I see the team provide the highest quality of care every day, I felt fortunate to experience this care first-hand. I’m thankful to report that my wife and son are happy and healthy — Jones celebrates his first birthday this September!