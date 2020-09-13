GUEST ESSAY: Seeing care at the Snuggery from a couple of vantage points

In many ways, Glens Falls Hospital is the quintessential community hospital. Many of the people who work at the hospital — myself included — grew up in the area and are now raising families here.
For those of us who are starting our family or growing an existing one, we are fortunate to benefit from the skill and expertise of the care team at Joyce Stock Snuggery at Glens Falls Hospital. And, as the pediatric hospitalist here, I’m equally fortunate to work alongside the professionals who make the Snuggery experience a positive one for so many mothers and families in our region.
As a pediatric hospitalist, I work primarily as a member of the specialized care team at the Snuggery. Historically, community pediatricians would see the infants born to parents in their practice. In the past 10 years or so, health care systems around the country, Glens Falls Hospital included, have moved away from that model and toward one with pediatric hospitalists who dedicate their career to caring for hospitalized infants and children.
This new model allows for pediatricians to remain primarily in the outpatient setting, while hospitalists receive specialized training in caring for infants and children in the inpatient setting.
In the majority of the deliveries at Joyce Stock Snuggery, both mother and baby are happy and healthy. In instances where a baby is born prematurely, with a medical condition, or needs extra care and attention for another reason, the entire specialized care team at the Snuggery is available and ready. We benefit from a team of highly trained and skilled providers, nurses and respiratory therapists who treat babies in our Special Care Nursery.
Many of the Snuggery and special care nurses have experience in caring for infants in a neonatal intensive care unit, which is uncommon in a community hospital setting. Thanks to the skill and expertise of these critical members of the care team, we’ve been able to keep babies who require more specialized care in Glens Falls.
The collaboration between the interdisciplinary team at the Snuggery promotes a better clinical environment and allows mothers and babies to receive the specialized care they need while keeping families together.
I’m a father of two sons, both of whom were born at Glens Falls Hospital. My 3-year-old’s birth went as smoothly as possible and for that I was grateful.
When my second son, Jones, was born, he ran into some medical issues that required my wife to have an emergency C-section. The team who cared for her and my son were wonderful. The combination of skill and compassion that the caregivers at the Snuggery display is of the highest quality.
Even though I see the team provide the highest quality of care every day, I felt fortunate to experience this care first-hand. I’m thankful to report that my wife and son are happy and healthy — Jones celebrates his first birthday this September!
As a physician, it is rewarding to be part of an organization and a team that put such an emphasis on the experience we provide our patients and their families, while putting to work the specialized training we have to care for our newest members of the community.
As a father and husband, I am grateful to know and have experienced for myself the level of care provided at Joyce Stock Snuggery at Glens Falls Hospital.
Dr. Kevin Grassi is a pediatric hospitalist in the Snuggery at Glens Falls Hospital.
