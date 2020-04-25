Guest essay: Salvation Army has never dealt with a crisis of these proportions

I pulled into the driveway of a motel to deliver food; it was the wrong location. A man came out to see who I was, and what I was doing there. I greeted him with a smile and apologized that I had disturbed him and explained I was from the Salvation Army and delivering food for one of his neighbors.
He said, you don’t have any hand sanitizer, do you? I reached in my cupholder on my dashboard, grabbed my bottle of sanitizer and threw it to him. He was surprised, you mean I can have this? I smiled, and answered, absolutely, God bless you. He responded; God can go BLEEP himself, what do you think about that? I laughed and told him we all pray like that sometimes. We spoke for a few minutes and I said, isn’t God good answering your angry cussing prayers sending me here “by accident” to help you? He teared up and so did I. That’s how it has been connecting with folks all over because of this COVID-19
A reporter asked me, have you ever served in any emergency response like COVID-19? Nothing comes close, I told him. The only thing I could think of at the time to compare it to was 9/11. 9/11 changed everything, and we often speak of a pre-9/11 world and a post 9/11 world. Now there is life after COVID-19.
For the first time in the history of the Salvation Army — we celebrate 150 years in Glens Falls this year — the worldwide Salvation Army is in emergency disaster service mode. When you think of it, it’s staggering. The Salvation Army has served in both world wars, countless natural disasters and lots of pandemics.
I remember in the 1980s and ‘90s, the extraordinary efforts to relieve suffering and help stop the spread of the AIDS virus, especially in Africa. But nothing compares to this. The entire global resources of the Salvation Army are focused on responding to COVID-19; it is unprecedented.
Locally, our primary response to COVID-19 has been to help vulnerable populations stay safe by ensuring they have what they need to shelter in place. In mid-March, we launched our mobile food pantry and made it accessible to the public by phone or online. To date, we have fulfilled 665 requests for this service online. With help from volunteer drivers from the Glens Falls Rotary and RSVP, families who need this food, regardless of where they live in the tri-county area, have received food delivered right to their doorstep.
Working with the Glens Falls Housing Authority and other agencies, we have been able to establish seven emergency food pantries in senior apartment complexes. This has allowed these seniors to stay home and have food delivered to them weekly. Scott Sopczyk, the transportation director of Glens Falls Transit, has made drivers and buses available to help with this, and together we are supporting about 750 seniors in this way. We have established similar services to area motels, which are housing an increasing homeless population, stuck in limbo while shelter in place is in effect.
The number today, as I am writing this, is 37,089 pounds of food distributed through our COVID-19 emergency food pantry. The cost so far, $18,000 dollars in less than a month. To give readers an idea of the scope for us; this is more than our usual annual food budget.
Requests for help are not slowing down; so, this Monday April 27, we are hosting a regional drive-thru pantry at the Aviation Mall. The Northeast Regional Food Bank is donating the food and volunteers from the Tri-County United Way, the Rotary and Kiwanis will help to distribute 500-800 boxes of food.
Starting at 10 a.m., families simply drive up and receive food. Folks without transportation can visit our virtual food pantry on our Facebook page or call 518-792-1960 to request delivery. My wife, Laura, and I want to thank our hard-working staff, volunteers and supporters of the Salvation Army. God bless you, stay safe and we will get through this together.
