Guest essay: Salvation Army has never dealt with a crisis of these proportions

I pulled into the driveway of a motel to deliver food; it was the wrong location. A man came out to see who I was, and what I was doing there. I greeted him with a smile and apologized that I had disturbed him and explained I was from the Salvation Army and delivering food for one of his neighbors.

He said, you don’t have any hand sanitizer, do you? I reached in my cupholder on my dashboard, grabbed my bottle of sanitizer and threw it to him. He was surprised, you mean I can have this? I smiled, and answered, absolutely, God bless you. He responded; God can go BLEEP himself, what do you think about that? I laughed and told him we all pray like that sometimes. We spoke for a few minutes and I said, isn’t God good answering your angry cussing prayers sending me here “by accident” to help you? He teared up and so did I. That’s how it has been connecting with folks all over because of this COVID-19

A reporter asked me, have you ever served in any emergency response like COVID-19? Nothing comes close, I told him. The only thing I could think of at the time to compare it to was 9/11. 9/11 changed everything, and we often speak of a pre-9/11 world and a post 9/11 world. Now there is life after COVID-19.