GUEST ESSAY: Rick Emanuel lived as we all should

Rick did not hesitate. Go and take all the time you need, he told me. The paper will give you the paid days. Family, he explained, is the most important thing we all have, and you have to be there with them in these moments.

The other story happened a little more than a year later. I was still new to the world of management/editing and was questioning if this work was a good fit, and if this newspaper was the right place for me to be. Having gotten to know Rick pretty well by then, I thought I should talk with him before I made any decisions.

That discussion may have saved my career.

He listened intently to my concerns, made me feel that he understood what I was going through, and then gave me the encouragement to stay and work through the challenges. He made me feel valued, and that's exactly what I needed. About a year later, Rick was promoting me to my current position, the one I've held for more than 14 years and the best job I've ever had.

When Rick accepted an offer to become publisher of our sister paper in Glens Falls in 2008, it was kind of like having a big brother move away to college. I was happy for him, and I knew we'd keep in touch, but I also felt apprehension and sadness that we'd not have that same relationship.