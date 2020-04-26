Guest essay: Respiratory team has a can-do attitude

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I’ve had the privilege to lead the Glens Falls Hospital respiratory team for more than seven years and have been a member of the team for more than 15 years. As long as I can remember, the mantra of the respiratory team has always been, “Yes, we can.”

In our everyday work, that phrase comes to life through the actions of our small, but mighty, 30-person team. Just as doctors and nurses are experts in their field — a respiratory therapist receives specialized training and education on the cardiopulmonary system and is a critical member of the health care team. We work alongside physicians, nurses and other members of a patient’s care team in a variety of circumstances — from high-risk births to treating someone suffering from an asthma attack. We have our hands in just about everything at the hospital. In most circumstances our team is nimble and adaptable, thinking creatively to make the best out of any situation.