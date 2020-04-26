Guest essay: Respiratory team has a can-do attitude

I’ve had the privilege to lead the Glens Falls Hospital respiratory team for more than seven years and have been a member of the team for more than 15 years. As long as I can remember, the mantra of the respiratory team has always been, “Yes, we can.”
In our everyday work, that phrase comes to life through the actions of our small, but mighty, 30-person team. Just as doctors and nurses are experts in their field — a respiratory therapist receives specialized training and education on the cardiopulmonary system and is a critical member of the health care team. We work alongside physicians, nurses and other members of a patient’s care team in a variety of circumstances — from high-risk births to treating someone suffering from an asthma attack. We have our hands in just about everything at the hospital. In most circumstances our team is nimble and adaptable, thinking creatively to make the best out of any situation.
For the past few months, our team has been on the front lines of the pandemic, providing treatments for patients whose respiratory system has been attacked by this novel virus. Our team has been involved in the care of every patient at Glens Falls Hospital who has been impacted by COVID-19. When someone needs help breathing, and is put on a ventilator, a respiratory therapist closely monitors the patient, assessing their progress, monitoring their oxygen and blood pressure.
These unique, trying circumstances have shone a light on so many members of the Glens Falls Hospital team, including our dedicated respiratory staff. In our new reality, where COVID-19 has shifted the work and thinking of every healthcare professional around the world, our little mantra has never been more true.
- Can we prepare for a potential shortage in ventilators by learning how to effectively split one ventilator into two? Yes, we can.
- Can we identify and train members of the nursing staff to safely monitor ventilators in the event that a patient surge puts a strain on our staffing resources? Yes, we can.
- Can we work with the anesthesia team to learn how to use an anesthesia machine as a ventilator? Absolutely, why not.
Throughout this crisis, our team has left no stone unturned. We’ve explored every possible opportunity to be sure that residents throughout our region would have access to the best possible options and treatment should they need intensive respiratory treatment during their battle with COVID-19.
These are just a few of the many examples of the ingenuity, relentless drive and dedication to patient care the respiratory team at Glens Falls Hospital displays day in and day out. Every member of our health system — from leaders to front line staff — have mobilized and worked collaboratively towards a single goal since the pandemic, and the respiratory team has been a key piece of that puzzle.
