GUEST ESSAY: Remembering my sister Valerie

It was a beautiful, sunny day on Sept. 11, 2001. I was getting ready for work and our son was off to high school, his senior year.
My husband was at work when he called me and said, “Turn on the TV!” I turned it on to see the second plane hit Tower 2.
Tower 1, the north tower, had already been hit. I stood, mouth open, silently screaming. My sister was in the north tower on the 97th floor.
The whole family had been to New York City for a family reunion in June 2001 where we toured my sister Valerie’s new office on the 97th floor.
We cheered her success and took a walk around her floor. I felt the building sway a bit and looked out the windows to see the tiny streets below.
I had sensed a deep unease, foreboding feeling up there and wanted to leave as soon as I could.
When I looked at the TV that morning watching the news flash incomprehensibly across the screen, I knew she might be up there.
But she was supposed to have stayed home that morning, helping her daughter paint the apartment.
Two years before, my sister had achieved her dream to own a small farm. Her plans were to retire early and move to the upstate farm full time.
Her husband was up there, outside of Ithaca. She called him at 8:30 a.m. to remind him to feed their many animals.
She had come into work to finish a small project that she felt she had to do.
The plane hit between floors 93-102. She was dead center on the 97th floor.
I began calling my sister, and calling my daughter who was working after college at a restaurant on the other side of the tip of Manhattan and calling other family members.
Frantic to reach her, it took hours and I finally got to reach her. My daughter described through tears the influx of people flowing through the restaurant covered in white haze, all shocked or crying, needing water and food.
There were reports of people surviving, so the next day, we drove down to New York City where my sister’s company, Marsh McLennan, offered to put us up for free in a midtown hotel with everything we needed.
We had printed up hundreds of photos of Valerie and placed them as close as we could get to the now fallen towers, and all around the downtown region.
We had an inkling of hope when we got a tip that there was a woman named Valerie who was in a hospital in New Jersey.
After hoping and praying it was our Valerie, a few hours later they finally told us it wasn’t her.
I broke down and sobbed. How could my sister just disappear?
She was the oldest of us four children. We were raised first on Army bases until my father retired from the Army and bought a farm way up in New York state.
We moved to an old farm with 125 acres. My father was working at a good job while we kids worked a quarter-acre garden, milked cows and fed the chickens.
Valerie was our surrogate mini-mom, leading us in songs while we weeded the garden and worked around the farm.
She was our touchstone for life. Losing her was like the sun had left the earth.
Grief was hard and never-ending for the first few years. As the years have gone by and many other things have happened in my family, I will never forget!
Twenty years have passed and although I was six years younger, I’ve surpassed the age she was by many years.
It’s ironic in a way that the war in Afghanistan has finally ended. All along, my sister was a pacifist who would have never wanted a war to begin.
My sister just disappeared, no remains to be buried. I can only hope that she never felt a thing as the explosion would have just sent her to the heavens.
Kathleen Hanna was a real estate agent for more than 30 years. Now retired, she lives in Queensbury.