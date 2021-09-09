GUEST ESSAY: Remembering my sister Valerie

It was a beautiful, sunny day on Sept. 11, 2001. I was getting ready for work and our son was off to high school, his senior year.

My husband was at work when he called me and said, “Turn on the TV!” I turned it on to see the second plane hit Tower 2.

Tower 1, the north tower, had already been hit. I stood, mouth open, silently screaming. My sister was in the north tower on the 97th floor.

The whole family had been to New York City for a family reunion in June 2001 where we toured my sister Valerie’s new office on the 97th floor.

We cheered her success and took a walk around her floor. I felt the building sway a bit and looked out the windows to see the tiny streets below.

I had sensed a deep unease, foreboding feeling up there and wanted to leave as soon as I could.

When I looked at the TV that morning watching the news flash incomprehensibly across the screen, I knew she might be up there.

But she was supposed to have stayed home that morning, helping her daughter paint the apartment.

Two years before, my sister had achieved her dream to own a small farm. Her plans were to retire early and move to the upstate farm full time.