GUEST ESSAY: Recognizing National Public Health Week

This week, we recognize National Public Health Week and take time to celebrate the work happening to improve the health of our communities across the nation.

This year’s theme, “Public Health is Where You Are,” calls attention to an undeniable fact: Where we live, work and connect with others directly impacts our health and well-being. The conditions in which we live, work, play, worship and grow are called social determinants of health. We see social determinants of health play out every day around us, even if we don’t realize it. Factors like access to education, nutritious food, safe housing, community support and economic stability have a wide range of effects on our quality of life and health.

We know that living a healthy life requires access to a great deal of resources, but barriers of everyday life hinder people from getting the resources they need to thrive. To make healthy lives accessible, health organizations can partner with sectors such as education, housing, transportation and infrastructure and combine their strengths to meet people where they are: in their environments.

The Health Promotion Center strives to enhance the lives of our patients and community members, and to make the healthy choice the most accessible one. This work is currently supported through grant-funded initiatives, including Creating Healthy Schools and Communities, Health Systems for a Tobacco-Free NY, and the Cancer Prevention in Action programs. Through these programs, the Health Promotion Center staff work collaboratively with school districts, businesses, communities, hospitals, and health care provider organizations to promote public health and address social determinants of health. Through the Cancer Prevention in Action grant, the HPC is tackling sun safety as cancer prevention. Through a partnership with Queensbury Parks and Recreation, we’ve implemented two policies that provide visitors, staff and children with the resources needed to enjoy the outdoors safely. In total, we’ve passed 10 sun safety policies, and we’re continuing to partner with additional schools, multiple day cares and are actively seeking out new worksites and recreational sites to work with. The Creating Healthy School and Communities (CHSC) Program focuses on building healthier communities and making it easier to practice healthy behaviors. Through this work, we’ve partnered with seven local school districts to support initiatives like providing equipment that encourages physical activity throughout the year. In the community, we’ve partnered with local municipalities to connect residents with additional transportation points, like walking trails and bike paths.

Through Health Systems for a Tobacco Free New York, the HPC is partnering with health care systems to eliminate tobacco use and have successfully placed certified tobacco treatment specialists in health care facilities to support patients in quitting smoking.

Public Health Week celebrates the power of prevention, advocacy and inclusive policies in our communities. Health starts here, in our homes, schools, workplaces and places of worship. Each and every one of us can take small steps to enhance our health and create healthy, thriving communities. To learn more about the Health Promotion Center, visit glensfallshospital.org/services/community-services/health-promotion-center/.

Shannon Morrison-Gaczol is senior program coordinator for the Health Promotion Center at Glens Falls Hospital.

