GUEST ESSAY: Providing passage to undiscovered knowledge

The irony of my participation in the Charles R. Wood Theater’s fundraising event, a production of “Spoon River Anthology,” is not lost to me as I write this guest essay on book bans. The Edgar Lee Masters 1915 classic exposes the illusion that life in a small American town is an insular, drama-free, bucolic existence. Laura Wolff Scanlan notes, “... the honest, hardworking, chaste, and churchgoing live amidst corrupt bankers, abusive husbands, unfulfilled wives, sexual deviants, and failed dreamers.” (Laura Wolff Scanlan, “How the Once-Banned Spoon River Anthology Made a Comeback in Lewistown,” HUMANITIES, November/December 2015, Volume 36, Number 6)

These themes are exactly why the book was banned in schools and libraries in Lewiston, Illinois. The ban was only lifted in 1974.

For many, 1974 is ancient history, but for me it is when I blossomed into a voracious reader. I was encouraged by my parents and supportive teachers and librarians to explore all facets of my own curiosity. Nothing was off limits, save for a 1964 novel by Tom Lea, “The Hands of Cantu.” Of course, I secretly read it. My mother was protecting me from some horrific images of rough horse training and dismissive, biased portraits of native peoples. Interestingly, she had no problem with me reading the adult-themed “Valley of the Dolls” by Jacqueline Susann. Unquenchable reading has served me well; that is precisely why I am passionate about calling out the rising threat of book bans in libraries and school curricula.

Our community rightfully views Crandall Public Library as the anchor institution at the north end of downtown Glens Falls. I submit that we are also the North Star for our community in this tumultuous age of book challenges, attacks on school curricula, disinformation, truthiness, and social transformation. Every day the public has to navigate the roiled waves of information that incessantly break upon us through social and traditional media. Crandall Public Library is the mooring upon which the public can find a safe harbor. Our professionally trained staff provides passage to undiscovered knowledge through years of training and experience. Paraphrasing some of Unite Against Book Bans’ logical rationale for describing the inherent value of curating a community’s access to materials, we submit that:

Reading is a foundational skill, critical to future learning, and to exercising our democratic freedoms.

We can trust individuals to make their own decisions about what they read and believe.

Parents have the right to guide their children’s reading and education, but parents should not be making decisions for other parents’ children.

Books are tools for understanding complex issues.

Young people deserve to see themselves reflected in a library’s books

Removing and banning books from public libraries is a slippery slope to government censorship and the erosion of our country’s commitment to freedom of expression.

Come drop anchor at Crandall Public Library.

Kathy Naftaly has been director of Crandall Public Library since May 2013. In early adulthood, she was attracted to library work. She supported herself by employment in the field — a generalist’s dream job. Not including a semester of service in her high school library, she has over 30 years of experience in the library realm including time spent in academic and public libraries. She has been president of the Vermont Library Association and the president of the Public Libraries Section of the New York Library Association. Her B.A. is in human biology from Stanford University. She has a master’s degree in anthropology from California State University, Hayward and a Master of Library Science degree from San Jose State University.