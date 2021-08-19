GUEST ESSAY: Promoting sun safety to prevent cancer

• Apply broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 15 or higher;

• Find shade, especially during midday hours when the sun's rays are strongest (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Through our Cancer Prevention in Action grant, supported with funds from Health Research, Inc. and New York state, the Health Promotion Center will partner with local organizations, including schools, day care operations, worksites and parks and recreation departments, to put in place sun safety policies.

By working with day care operations and schools, we can promote safe sun practices in children to build healthy habits as they grow up. This work includes assessing current policies, looking for opportunities to strengthen them and implementing sustainable changes.

The Health Promotion Center also plans to partner with worksites and parks and rec departments to support similar policies. Through this work, we aim to increase awareness about the dangers of UV radiation and give people the tools and resources needed to reduce their risk of developing skin cancer.