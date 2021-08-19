GUEST ESSAY: Promoting sun safety to prevent cancer

At Glens Falls Hospital, our patients are our neighbors, our friends and our family. And when your health and well-being prosper, our community thrives.
Like all communities, we have our own set of health challenges. We are committed to building healthier communities, and one way we do that is through the Glens Falls Hospital Health Promotion Center.
In partnership with local organizations, including our county public health departments, the Health Promotion Center focuses on strategies to encourage healthy eating, being physically active, seeking preventative health care and living tobacco-free.
A new grant has allowed us to expand our efforts and address the most common form of cancer and a growing concern across New York: skin cancer. Every year more than 4,000 New Yorkers are diagnosed with melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer.
Exposure to the sun’s ultraviolet rays and indoor tanning causes 90% of melanomas. Most of a person’s lifetime skin damage happens before they’re 18 and cannot be reversed, so prevention early on is key. Everyone can reduce their likelihood of developing skin cancer by avoiding indoor tanning and adopting healthy practices when in the sun, including the following:
• Avoiding sunbathing and indoor tanning;
• Wear a wide brimmed hat, sunglasses and other protective clothing outdoors;
• Apply broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 15 or higher;
• Find shade, especially during midday hours when the sun's rays are strongest (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
Through our Cancer Prevention in Action grant, supported with funds from Health Research, Inc. and New York state, the Health Promotion Center will partner with local organizations, including schools, day care operations, worksites and parks and recreation departments, to put in place sun safety policies.
By working with day care operations and schools, we can promote safe sun practices in children to build healthy habits as they grow up. This work includes assessing current policies, looking for opportunities to strengthen them and implementing sustainable changes.
The Health Promotion Center also plans to partner with worksites and parks and rec departments to support similar policies. Through this work, we aim to increase awareness about the dangers of UV radiation and give people the tools and resources needed to reduce their risk of developing skin cancer.
In addition to skin cancer prevention, the grant also supports education about human papillomavirus vaccination as cancer prevention. HPV is a common virus that infects teens and adults and can develop into cancer later in life. The HPV vaccine is safe, effective and provides long-lasting protection against HPV-related cancers. Under the Cancer Prevention in Action program we will engage with adolescents, parents and medical providers to discuss the benefits of the vaccine.
Through encouraging tobacco-free living, supporting sun safety policies, educating on health risks and highlighting healthy behaviors, we are working to build healthy communities. We cannot do this work alone. If you are interested in learning more about Cancer Prevention in Action and partnering with the Health Promotion Center to promote sun safety, please contact Shannon Morrison-Gaczol at smorrison-gaczol@glensfallshosp.org.