GUEST ESSAY: Polio: A serious threat?

Suddenly this past July, in Rockland County just northwest of New York City, a young man was paralyzed by the polio virus. It seemed to come out of nowhere. In August, Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a State of Emergency over the “polio outbreak.”

Seriously, you ask? We haven’t seen a second case. Isn’t this an over-reaction?

In the mid-20th century it had been — I’m struggling to deliver this with the power it deserves — it had been a terribly feared disease. In large outbreaks, it would permanently injure and kill thousands, especially children. Total cases worldwide numbered in the millions. Americans of my generation have that memory, and we reacted to the Rockland County case as many people do to a snake in the grass.

Still, just one case?

Gov. Hochul’s declaration was based in excellent public health wisdom. Even the remote possibility of polio making a comeback must be met with the most vigorous efforts to block it. Let me spin some yarn to explain.

First, a story

In the early 1950s, I lived in New York City. It was being badly hit. Fear of polio was palpable. When folks first began to receive the Salk vaccine in 1954, people literally danced in the streets.

Vaccine production took time to ramp up, though, and a shot was tough to find for the next couple of years. My mother managed to have me and my brother immunized in the spring of 1955. Hard to describe the relief.

Our English cousins, whom we were to visit that summer, were also living in a terrifying outbreak. The vaccine wasn’t available anywhere overseas. Hearing that we had been vaccinated, they begged us to try to bring some for their children. Somehow my mother persuaded our doctor to give us a bundle of four extra doses. Next problem: getting it to them. The vaccine had to be kept frozen. We were traveling across the Atlantic by ship. Somehow, my mother persuaded the crew to keep the bundle in the ship’s freezer.

Final problem: importing vaccine into England was highly illegal. So when we docked in Southampton, someone had to smuggle the precious bundle ashore. This became my job — at 11 years old I looked as innocent as could be. With it tucked under my trench coat — it was raining, I remember — and with heart pounding, I strolled through customs and made the drop. Yes, I am an international drug smuggler … but retired.

Polio in history

Where the virus originated or how it started up in humans is unknown. The mummy of an Egyptian pharaoh, Siptah, who died around 1200 B.C., has a characteristically withered leg, probably from paralytic polio. Likely it has been with us for thousands of years.

Quite intriguingly, polio was only a sporadic disease after it became established among us. It did not ravage its way across populations the way bubonic plague or smallpox or tuberculosis did. A suddenly paralyzed leg here, a sudden limpness and suffocation death there, but no apparent pattern. The disease wasn’t even recognized until 1789, when an English physician named Underwood recognized similarities among several scattered cases. He named the illness “infantile paralysis.”

In the late 1800s, the pattern began to change. Clusters of cases developed. A couple of dozen occurred in the summer of 1880 in Sweden and Norway. In 1894, 132 cases were recognized in Vermont. By the early 1900s, polio outbreaks were occurring worldwide. Especially because most of the victims were children, people everywhere were afraid.

Why this unique pandemic pattern? First, understand that polio is very contagious, like SARS-CoV-2. But not by the respiratory route. It enters the mouth, reproduces in the gut, then is shed in poop. Poop can get into the water supply or onto food, then into mouths. We call it the fecal-oral route.

Second, horrible standards of hygiene were just normal in those old days. Sewage management wasn’t a priority, nor was keeping clean. Urban crowding caused by the Industrial Revolution of the early 1800s made things much worse. Toilets were few and far between, even in Buckingham Palace. People pooped in the streets. Toilet paper didn’t exist. Nobody washed their hands, not even physicians. Contagious diseases ran rampant. It wasn’t until Queen Victoria’s time in the late 1800s that toilet discretion became the norm, and cleanliness became close to godliness.

During those unhygienic times, the polio virus was everywhere; therefore most everyone, including the youngest of children, were exposed continuously. Curiously, very young kids rarely develop paralysis when infected. They do develop protective immunity, however, and with repeated exposure, their immunity lasted lifelong. Only the very few who somehow escaped childhood infection and encountered it in later life were stricken. That’s why the seemingly random pattern.

Then, third, as we cleaned up our bodies and acts, very young kids were less likely to be exposed. If older when infected, they were more likely to be paralyzed. And if the virus stumbled into a community that had not experienced it before and had no “herd immunity,” an outbreak was inevitable.

Isn’t it ironic that while better hygiene led to the dramatic reduction of other infectious diseases, there was an explosion of what then became the most feared infection of the early 20th century?

The vaccines

The Salk vaccine is an injection of a killed or inactivated polio virus, called IPV. It creates excellent immunity. A few years later, the Sabin vaccine was released. It is made with a live virus that has been weakened to the point that it does not cause disease. It makes even better immunity than the IPV by creating a mini-infection in a person’s gut. To boot, its reproduction in the gut allows it to be spread by the fecal-oral route to others who may not have been vaccinated. And it is conveniently administered orally, hence called the oral polio vaccine, OPV. That it can be given orally and that it spreads by contagion beyond the vaccinee soon made it the preferred weapon for mass immunization.

Its worldwide use was hugely successful. By the early 2000s, millions of children had been spared paralysis or death, and polio was only endemic in rural Afghanistan and Pakistan. The public health world hoped we could completely rid ourselves of this terrible scourge. But most folks simply forgot about it.

Sadly, because of armed conflicts, deteriorating infrastructures, migrations of unvaccinated peoples, increasing anti-vaccine sentiments and awful misinformation campaigns, the scourge has been making a slow comeback, spreading to India, Nigeria, Ukraine and Israel.

Another problem evolved, a bitterly ironic one. Because the OPV is alive, the virus has the capacity to mutate, including back to a more nasty strain. Studies show it causes paralytic disease in about one case per 3.2 million doses given. As a result of this complication, we in the U.S. stopped using OPV in 2000. We only use IPV. However, because of its efficiencies, OPV is still used in under-developed countries.

Back to New York

Analyzing sewage provides perhaps the best way to track the progress of polio in a population because it is excreted in poop. After the Rockland County case surfaced, the NYS Department of Health began to screen wastewater for polio there and in New York City. They found it. Since then it has been discovered in the wastewater of three other counties: Orange, Sullivan and most recently Nassau — which is densely populated Long Island.

Here’s how to understand what’s going on. The virus can circulate silently through communities because three of four polio infections are asymptomatic. One in four infections will give mostly minor and non-specific symptoms: sore throat, fever, fatigue, headache, nausea. These resolve without trouble. However, a very few will develop nerve and brain damage. When that happens, there is no cure; damage is permanent.

The virus has exploded downstate because there are pockets of people who haven’t had IPV, a big problem in Rockland County. The paralyzed patient wasn’t vaccinated. Importantly, he contracted the virus where he lived; he had not traveled abroad. Genetic analysis of his virus and of those in downstate’s wastewaters has shown they are all the same strain, identical to that also found in wastewaters of London and Tel Aviv. It is an OPV-derived strain.

Final analysis

What we are now seeing is the emergence of a highly contagious OPV-derived strain that has traveled from abroad in somebody’s guts to sneak attack New Yorkers. And even though just one paralytic case, there are loads of silent infections. The odds are mounting that we will see a second. Gov. Hochul’s declaration dramatically underlines the seriousness of the concern. It should stimulate a huge urging: have the family vaccinated.

The IPV we are using is dead. It is proven to be very safe. It has only mild side effects. It works beautifully. Polio is out there. If you are not immune, you are in a crapshoot. Your choice. But it’s worse than irresponsible to subject your kids to that risk.

Please be wise and well.