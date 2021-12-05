GUEST ESSAY: Partnering to create healthier schools and communities

The Health Promotion Center at Glens Falls Hospital works to improve the health and well-being of all people in the community by making it easier to eat well, be physically active, live tobacco free and obtain preventative health care.

The staff of the Health Promotion Center have worked with community leaders, business owners, schools, policymakers and families for over 20 years to better understand and address local health needs.

One way this work comes to life is through our Creating Healthy Schools and Communities (CHSC) program, a grant funded by the New York State Department of Health. This year, Glens Falls Hospital began a new five-year grant cycle, and we’re excited about the possibilities that exist to support healthier communities and make it easier to practice healthy behaviors. In this grant cycle, we have the opportunity to continue our longstanding relationships in schools and with local community organizations and to expand our impact throughout the region.

Our schools and early childhood education centers

We are grateful to have engaged partners in our local schools, and more recently in early childhood education centers, to encourage healthy behaviors for children.

Our work with local schools and early childhood education centers focuses on promoting increased physical activity and building a sustainable nutrition environment. We are partnering with nutrition services, teachers and staff and local farm-to-school programs to implement healthy a la carte items in school cafeterias.

To increase physical activity in these environments, we are working to ensure physical education classes and recess breaks are optimized for active, age-appropriate play and physical activity is integrated throughout the school day. By expanding our work to early childhood education centers, we have the opportunity to promote nutrition best practices and the importance of physical activity in early childhood.

Our communities

Outside of the school walls, this grant comes to life through partnerships to reimagine active transportation options by expanding access to different modes of transportation as well as increase the availability of healthy foods in various community settings such as work sites, libraries, parks, snack bars, concession stands and vending machines.

To provide alternatives to driving, we work to implement initiatives like protected bike lanes, walking trails and traffic calming measures — all to encourage active forms of travel. For example, we can partner with local trail systems to identify routes not yet marked and connect them to schools, businesses and other destinations to encourage active transportation. We’re also partnering to implement food service guidelines that expand access to healthy food options in order to make the healthy choice the easy choice.

Programs like Creating Healthy Schools and Communities and the partnerships forged through them enable us to fulfill our purpose. We are eager to work with partners in the communities we serve. If you are a community leader, local elected official, school administrator or other community representative, you can learn more about areas served through this grant and opportunities to partner with us here or visit www.glensfallshospital.org/HealthPromotionCenter.

For more information, please contact: Elizabeth Hoffman, school program coordinator, ehoffman@glensfallshosp.org, 518-926-5919; John Huggins, community program coordinator, jhuggins@glensfallshosp.org, 518-926-5916.

Elizabeth Hoffman is school program coordinator and John Huggins is community program coordinator with the Health Promotion Center at Glens Falls Hospital.

