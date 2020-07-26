GUEST ESSAY: Pandemic inspired heroic efforts from local hospital workers
0 comments

GUEST ESSAY: Pandemic inspired heroic efforts from local hospital workers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The coronavirus pandemic has put a spotlight on the essential nature of community hospitals like Glens Falls Hospital. When our region needed lifesaving care, they turned to our talented and committed team members who provided a level of care that can only be found in a hospital setting. It’s important to note that when other health care providers — clinics, specialty practices and others — were forced to close their doors temporarily, hospitals like Glens Falls remained open, and our team of dedicated professionals stepped up in ways we couldn’t have imagined to care for all those in need.

As president and CEO of Glens Falls Hospital, I had the honor of witnessing first-hand the sense of purpose and compassion our team displays when caring for their friends and neighbors. The past few months have been a challenge and filled with a rush of emotions. While the accomplishments of our team are many, I want to highlight five areas where our team stepped up and truly answered our calling as caregivers.

  • Massive operational shift. In a matter of days, our medical staff and clinical team members completely shifted our operational focus to treat COVID-19 patients. From setting up mobile testing to converting treatment areas and patient rooms, the team turned on a dime and readied our hospital for the pandemic.
  • Cross-training caregivers. Just as we shifted operations, clinical staff also shifted their focus and received new, specialized training to care for COVID-19 patients. This required many of our caregivers to perform tasks outside of their normal duties. Our team learned new skills and changed roles without hesitation. Time and time again, they put aside their personal circumstances to be sure the community and patients we serve had access to the best possible care.
  • Total dedication from our team. Changing operations and learning new skills requires a good deal of time. Many of our team members worked 16- and 17-hour days to prepare the hospital and each other to care for our community. Again, this was all done without complaint or a moment of hesitation. For that, we thank not only these individuals but also their families for the sacrifice and support they have shown over the past few months.
  • Practical ingenuity. At the beginning of the pandemic, hospitals and health systems across the country struggled to acquire the masks, gloves and other needed protective equipment. To help overcome this lack of resources, our team imagined and built a respirator reprocessing lab, using state-of-the-art UVC lighting that has allowed us to reuse over 3,000 cleaned masks and keep our team and patients safe.
  • Caring for all in need. Our hospital’s focus will always be on caring for Glens Falls and the surrounding areas. During the pandemic, however, we knew we had a responsibility to do even more. Our team accepted and cared for patients from the New York City area, and we were prepared to loan ventilators to hospitals in the city if they were in need. We made these decisions because as caregivers we are called to serve everyone, regardless of where they may be.

Our team did all of this and more. And, we are ready to do it all again should there be the need with a second wave of the pandemic.

The work of our team has been nothing short of amazing. In my 30 years of working in health care, I have never been prouder of another group of caregivers than I am of my Glens Falls Hospital colleagues.

It is an honor and a privilege to serve alongside Glens Falls Hospital’s health care heroes.

Dianne Shugrue

Dianne Shugrue is president and CEO of Glens Falls Hospital.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: The pandemic may very well last another year or more
Columnists

Commentary: The pandemic may very well last another year or more

Anthony Fauci has recently taken some heat in Washington for supposedly being too pessimistic about how long it will take to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control. In fact, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is probably being too optimistic, a new survey of leading health care company leaders and investors suggests. In congressional testimony and news ...

Commentary: Could President Trump really have asked an ambassador to steer business to one of his golf resorts? Of course
Columnists

Commentary: Could President Trump really have asked an ambassador to steer business to one of his golf resorts? Of course

It can be hard to remember here in the grasp of the coronavirus pandemic, and amid President Donald Trump's persistent displays of arrogant incompetence, that this whole Trump Era is at heart one massive grift. The most recent entry: a report that Trump financial backer and current ambassador to Great Britain, Robert Wood Johnson IV, made inquiries at Trump's request into whether the British ...

Commentary: The Supreme Court — again — shamefully makes it hard for Americans to vote
Columnists

Commentary: The Supreme Court — again — shamefully makes it hard for Americans to vote

On Thursday the Supreme Court, responding to an emergency appeal, issued an order that will make it impossible for thousands of former prison inmates convicted of felonies to vote in Florida's primary election. It's an ominous ruling in an election year already thrown into confusion by the COVID-19 pandemic and haunted by the specter of partisan disputes about voter fraud and voter ...

Commentary: Mask wearing: Maybe you have a right to put your health at risk, but not that of others
Columnists

Commentary: Mask wearing: Maybe you have a right to put your health at risk, but not that of others

"I don't need a mask!" declared the San Diego woman to a Starbucks barista. The woman apparently believed she had a right to enter mask-free, contrary to the coffee bar's policy. A surprising number of Americans treat expectations of mask-wearing during the coronavirus pandemic in a similar way - as if these expectations were paternalistic, limiting people's liberty for their own good. They ...

Commentary: The problem with meat
Columnists

Commentary: The problem with meat

Eating meat has long been a part of the American national identity, but this tradition has had devastating consequences for public health. As COVID-19 continues to spread across the country, the tide may finally be turning toward healthier alternatives. "The pandemic is poised to usher in the biggest retreat for global meat eating in decades," Bloomberg News recently reported. Beyond Meat, the ...

Commentary: Dealing with the coronavirus isn't about making everything safe — it's about assessing risk
Columnists

Commentary: Dealing with the coronavirus isn't about making everything safe — it's about assessing risk

We have been asking the wrong question as we consider dipping our toes into new activities during the coronavirus pandemic: Is it safe? We are looking for a yes or no - a binary answer that harks back to our pre-pandemic lives. Instead, we should evaluate our encounters objectively based on some simple factors that place exposure on a risk spectrum. If we do, we will consolidate our successes ...

Commentary: Donald Trump, a true Reagan Republican
Columnists

Commentary: Donald Trump, a true Reagan Republican

The brutal murder of George Floyd has forced Americans to wrestle with the structural racism that undergirds every aspect of this society and economy. The searing news of the disproportionate rates of COVID-19 among Black Americans has added to the urgency of this moment. But not for Donald Trump. His long record of embracing racism as a political tool - from his promotion of the "birther" lie ...

Commentary: Anti-Trump ads are all the rage. But they work better as comedy than politics
Columnists

Commentary: Anti-Trump ads are all the rage. But they work better as comedy than politics

Commercials sell dreams - good dreams, bad dreams, sometimes both at once. Advertising, which runs the world to an extraordinary extent, is powered by hope and fear, drawing you toward the light, chasing you with darkness - the hope for the good life the product promises, the fear that without it, you're sunk. Use this cream and become beautiful; buy this car and be a man; take this pill and ...

Commentary: The 'big man on campus' should not be a wild animal
Columnists

Commentary: The 'big man on campus' should not be a wild animal

The Washington Redskins came to the realization - albeit belatedly - that doing the right thing is more important than clinging to archaic norms and has finally agreed to change its name after years of protests. That evolving mindset must now extend to schools and other institutions that are still exploiting live animals as mascots - a relic of an unenlightened past. Is there any animal more ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News