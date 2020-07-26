GUEST ESSAY: Pandemic inspired heroic efforts from local hospital workers

The coronavirus pandemic has put a spotlight on the essential nature of community hospitals like Glens Falls Hospital. When our region needed lifesaving care, they turned to our talented and committed team members who provided a level of care that can only be found in a hospital setting. It’s important to note that when other health care providers — clinics, specialty practices and others — were forced to close their doors temporarily, hospitals like Glens Falls remained open, and our team of dedicated professionals stepped up in ways we couldn’t have imagined to care for all those in need.
As president and CEO of Glens Falls Hospital, I had the honor of witnessing first-hand the sense of purpose and compassion our team displays when caring for their friends and neighbors. The past few months have been a challenge and filled with a rush of emotions. While the accomplishments of our team are many, I want to highlight five areas where our team stepped up and truly answered our calling as caregivers.
- Massive operational shift. In a matter of days, our medical staff and clinical team members completely shifted our operational focus to treat COVID-19 patients. From setting up mobile testing to converting treatment areas and patient rooms, the team turned on a dime and readied our hospital for the pandemic.
- Cross-training caregivers. Just as we shifted operations, clinical staff also shifted their focus and received new, specialized training to care for COVID-19 patients. This required many of our caregivers to perform tasks outside of their normal duties. Our team learned new skills and changed roles without hesitation. Time and time again, they put aside their personal circumstances to be sure the community and patients we serve had access to the best possible care.
- Total dedication from our team. Changing operations and learning new skills requires a good deal of time. Many of our team members worked 16- and 17-hour days to prepare the hospital and each other to care for our community. Again, this was all done without complaint or a moment of hesitation. For that, we thank not only these individuals but also their families for the sacrifice and support they have shown over the past few months.
- Practical ingenuity. At the beginning of the pandemic, hospitals and health systems across the country struggled to acquire the masks, gloves and other needed protective equipment. To help overcome this lack of resources, our team imagined and built a respirator reprocessing lab, using state-of-the-art UVC lighting that has allowed us to reuse over 3,000 cleaned masks and keep our team and patients safe.
- Caring for all in need. Our hospital’s focus will always be on caring for Glens Falls and the surrounding areas. During the pandemic, however, we knew we had a responsibility to do even more. Our team accepted and cared for patients from the New York City area, and we were prepared to loan ventilators to hospitals in the city if they were in need. We made these decisions because as caregivers we are called to serve everyone, regardless of where they may be.
Our team did all of this and more. And, we are ready to do it all again should there be the need with a second wave of the pandemic.
The work of our team has been nothing short of amazing. In my 30 years of working in health care, I have never been prouder of another group of caregivers than I am of my Glens Falls Hospital colleagues.
It is an honor and a privilege to serve alongside Glens Falls Hospital’s health care heroes.
