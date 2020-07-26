GUEST ESSAY: Pandemic inspired heroic efforts from local hospital workers

The coronavirus pandemic has put a spotlight on the essential nature of community hospitals like Glens Falls Hospital. When our region needed lifesaving care, they turned to our talented and committed team members who provided a level of care that can only be found in a hospital setting. It’s important to note that when other health care providers — clinics, specialty practices and others — were forced to close their doors temporarily, hospitals like Glens Falls remained open, and our team of dedicated professionals stepped up in ways we couldn’t have imagined to care for all those in need.