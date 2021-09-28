GUEST ESSAY: Palliative care team aims to help patients live well

In palliative care, we’re often working with a complex diagnosis that requires an intense degree of involvement from a variety of medical professionals. The inclusion of palliative care early in a serious disease process helps to ensure that your health care team is aligned and working toward the same acute and post-acute care goals.

Another important aspect of palliative care includes symptom management. We approach symptom management in a way that addresses not only the physical symptoms, but also the psychological, social and spiritual symptoms of living with a serious or chronic illness. Palliative care addresses the whole person — mind, body and spirit — and that approach goes beyond symptom management too. We get to know you as a person and better understand your life outside of your illness to recommend support services to enhance quality of life at home and potentially prevent the need to return to the hospital.

While we cannot control everything that comes with being diagnosed with a serious illness, we can work to improve someone’s overall quality of life. We care deeply about helping people to be at their best, and we strive to improve the quality of life, reduce suffering and enhance the hospital experience of our patients with serious illnesses.

For more information or questions about Glens Falls Hospital’s palliative care program, contact 518.926.3326 or visit us at GlensFallsHospital.org/PalliativeCare.

Farhana Kamal is the chairwoman of the Department of Medicine and director of Palliative Care at Glens Falls Hospital. Dr. Noelle Stevens is a Glens Falls Hospital palliative care physician.

