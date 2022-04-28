GUEST ESSAY: Our fight to help heal Mother Earth

Watching a bluebird flash by my window in the bright, beautiful spring sunlight this Earth Day morning, I am thinking of our Adirondack foothills and our Mother Earth. I don’t know whether to be delightedly hopeful or badly depressed.

The depression is about climate damage, of course, as our planet is suffering more and more ecological damage — floods, droughts, wildfires, heat waves, tropical storms and so on. My hope is wrapped around the possibility that we might come together to stop the damage we are causing, and to allow Mother Earth to heal herself.

Most of you have paid at least some attention to this stuff, but I am going to take the risk of boring you with what you already know to detail my quandary.

So. On the left hand, hundreds of the world’s greatest climate scientists have made clear in the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report that as our world becomes hotter and hotter, it will become increasingly dangerous. First, they demonstrated details of the planet’s current suffering at the 1.1 degrees Celsius rise above pre-industrial levels that we already have. Then they showed how much worse will be the damage at a 1.5 C rise, how much worse again will be the damage at 2 C. Beyond that, well, we will roast.

Some shrug it off

As a physician, I watch how humans behave and try to be as empathic as I can. It doesn’t surprise me that those who aren’t experiencing climate disasters are accepting them as pretty much normal when they occur far away … but it does disappoint me. Right now, high winds and many inches of rain are beating the Northern Plains, while New Mexico and Arizona are burning. Some people have lost their homes, some have lost their lives. Folks around here just shrug and change the subject.

How can we look away? Part of it must be that we are just too comfortable in our own status quo. There may also be an element of guilt. Because most of us know that our personal choices can make a difference in fossil fuel use, therefore in greenhouse gas production and global warming, therefore in how our fellow humans suffer. So we hide the eyes from the responsibility. Does that make sense to you?

Then there is how the fossil fuel industry furiously blockades the needed progress toward carbon neutrality with its outrageous false advertising and mega-dollar lobbying. Their money and power are paralyzing progress on the governmental level.

Talk about power. Take, for example, the blocking of the Build Back Better Bill last year by Joe Manchin. It is a really good piece of climate-mitigating legislation and is so urgently and quickly needed. It also threatens Big Oil’s vast profit-making. Sen. Manchin is reported to take more money than anyone else in the Senate from the fossil fuel industry. Their money sure has paid off. I don’t have any empathy for that.

Afraid for the future

Gloomily, because of this kind of shenanigans, I’m afraid we will see global warming soar past 2 C; I’m afraid for the future of my grandchildren, for our home, our race.

However, there is stuff on the right hand. A total of 197 countries came together in Paris in 2015, looked at the scary science demonstrating a trajectory toward 4 C rise above pre-industrial levels in this century, and signed the legally binding Paris Agreement to bend the trajectory down. The treaty committed us to the goal of holding global warming to between a 1.5 and 2 C rise. How? By reducing the burning of fossil fuels as quickly as we can.

Happily, more and more countries, regions, cities and companies are establishing carbon neutrality targets to comply with that Agreement. Happily, prices on green alternatives to fossil fuels are coming down. Solar panels, heat pumps, electric cars and trucks. In fact, since 2015 we have started to bend that trajectory of warming down a bit. Even now, late as it is, we can keep our warming to below 2 C — if we act now. That would be cool, a bit of hope.

Furthermore, the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication has shown that roughly 72% of Americans understand the realities that global warming is happening, is caused by human activities, is causing weather-related disasters, and is harming animal and human healths. Plus, the Yale study finds that right here in Warren County, where we have been relatively protected from climate damage, we understand these things at about that same percentage. As more of us recognize the dangers of global warming, there is the increasing possibility that we may rise up and do something. More hope.

But back to the gloomy left hand. The Yale study also shows that only 50% of our Warren County neighbors know that we ourselves may be impacted by climate change. Really? Those who don’t know should ask the farmers about how their cows suffer in our increasing heat. Or ask the foresters what is happening to our trees. Or ask anyone who walks in the woods how bad the spongy (gypsy) moth problem was last year and how much worse it might be this year. Or ask school-age kids how worried they are that their parents and grandparents aren’t doing enough to protect the home they will inherit. They will tell you.

Ask and I will tell

Ask me about the escalation of deer tick-borne diseases in our backyards: Lyme disease, anaplasmosis. Ask me about the coming invasion of the lone star tick, carrying some very interesting new diseases our way. Ask me what is the likelihood we will see more mosquito-borne viruses in the near future as the Northeast becomes hotter and wetter: West Nile, Eastern equine encephalitis. Ask me how the emergence of pathogens like the novel coronavirus and avian influenza is related to global warming. I will tell you.

Look, I’m old. I will be dead before anyone who lives here will see the worst of climate damage to the foothills of the Adirondacks. Why should I care enough to be shrieking in The Post-Star about the grievous harms coming our way and how we, ourselves, have to do something? Which of course invites the climate skeptics out there to take a shot at me, although I hope they don’t wish me an earlier death.

Do you have to be told? It’s that bluebird flashing in the morning sun.

If you agree that climate change is man-made and that we are burning up the health of our only home, and if you care as I do, then let us roll up our sleeves together and do things we each can. Like educating ourselves about the problem. Like talking to friends and neighbors to build solidarity. Like minimizing our air-conditioning usage. Driving less, walking more. Buying electric cars and trucks. Composting our food waste. Planting a garden, even if it is just a tomato plant in a sunny window. Planting trees and protecting forests.

The effort needed

The bigger effort, however, will come from us, as We the People, telling our elected officials to stop subsidizing fossil fuel with our dollars, telling them to pass climate change legislation quickly, demanding of them not words but constructive action to drop carbon dioxide and methane emissions and to scrub these greenhouse gases from our atmosphere. Or else they must get out of our way.

A warning, though: that bigger effort will take a huge change in our culture. We have been passively permitting money and power to race us toward a 4 C rise — money and power that is in the hands of very few of us, money and power that has centered on the fossil fuel industry that lights the fires. We have to get out of our armchairs and take the responsibility to change the balance of power, to control where our money is spent.

By the way, did you know that U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko proposed legislation last week to encourage investment in carbon removing technology? He is listening. There are too few Paul Tonkos and too many Joe Manchins. That has to change.

It is a fight to heal Mother Earth and to help our grandchildren know something of her beauty as we have known it. The solutions will come from you and me. Because I know many of you, I have great hope: we will do this.

Thanks for reading. I am off to plant onions and potatoes in my victory garden. What is a victory garden, you ask? Showing my age … it was a World War II thing. Age again. Maybe I’ll take a nap.

Wait. One last thing. Anybody want to consider developing a community victory garden or a mini-forest somewhere in downtown Glens Falls? Our kids would learn about the super Avenger in the green mask called Community Action, and they would love it.

Be wise and well.

Richard Leach, M.D., is a retired internist, infectious disease consultant and travel and tropical medicine specialist. He practiced in Glens Falls for 35 years, also serving as Glens Falls Hospital’s infection control officer and hospital epidemiologist.