GUEST ESSAY: October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Roughly one in eight women will develop invasive breast cancer in their lifetime. During the month of October, we recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month and elevate the importance of prevention, screenings, early detection and treatment, and the comprehensive services offered at Glens Falls Hospital and the C.R. Wood Cancer Center.

Risk factors for developing breast cancer include family history of breast or other cancer, medical history and older age. Although you cannot eliminate your chances of getting breast cancer, there are steps you can take to decrease your risk, including eating a healthy diet, being physically active and limiting alcohol intake.

Even with a healthy lifestyle, regular cancer screenings are critical for your health.

Early stages of cancer are curable, but the chances of successful treatment decrease if the cancer is detected at a later stage. For those without special risk factors, women should be screened for breast cancer every year starting at age 40. If you do have special risk factors, a primary care doctor who knows your medical and family history can help advise when to begin screenings.

Insurance status should never be a barrier to getting screened. For those without health insurance, The Cancer Service Program at Glens Falls Hospital can help you get free screenings for breast, cervical and colorectal cancers, as well as provide transportation to and from appointments if needed. If you’re without insurance, getting screened for breast cancer is as easy as calling the Cancer Services Program at 518-926-6570.

As some insured individuals are concerned about the cost of their co-pay for cancer screenings, Glens Falls Hospital offers assistance to reduce the expense for patients. If you’re worried about disrupting your workday to get screened, we offer evening hours to make your care even more convenient.

We also know that some people put off getting screened due to fear of an unpleasant experience or the possibility of bad news. But with early detection of breast cancer, the outcomes are often positive. And with Glens Falls Hospital’s 3D imaging and specially trained staff, breast cancer screening is faster and easier than ever.

Don’t let barriers like cost, inconvenience or fear get in the way of your long-term health.

The C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital has helped patients navigate, fight and beat cancer for nearly 30 years. If screening results in a diagnosis requiring treatment, we’re here for you every step of the way. Guided by nurse navigators, the patient and their family have access to a suite of varied providers including a dietician, social worker, genetic counselor and mental health therapist, in addition to services like financial support, massage, reiki, a beauty salon and more. Glens Falls Hospital is also home to a clinical research program so breast cancer patients can be enrolled in clinical trials depending on diagnosis.

Don’t leave your health up to chance. If you meet the criteria for screenings, be sure to get your annual screening this year and encourage the people in your life to do the same.

Marybeth Fitscher is program manager for the Cancer Services Program of Warren, Washington & Hamilton Counties at Glens Falls Hospital; Vickie Yattaw, RN, OCN, is with Oncology Education & Support Services at C.R. Wood Cancer Center.

