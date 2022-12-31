GUEST ESSAY: Nursing homes in financial crisis: Our seniors deserve better

The end of 2022 marks a new milestone that most people are unaware of — but one that should be known. The end of this year marks 15 years since NYS raised the daily Medicaid rate paid to nursing homes to account for inflation. Since 2008, inflationary costs that we all feel have risen by 42%. With Medicaid being the predominant payer for care (about 75% of all resident days are paid by Medicaid), it should not be a surprise that not-for-profit nursing homes across the state are on the verge of financial collapse.

Currently, there are approximately 614 nursing homes in New York state. I say approximately because nursing homes have been closing at an increasing rate, particularly those that are community-based nonprofits. If not closing, they are selling to private owners when no longer financially viable on their own. In Warren and Washington counties, Fort Hudson Nursing Center (part of Fort Hudson Health System) is the only remaining not-for-profit nursing facility.

We have been sounding this alarm for many years with the state — as failing to adequately reimburse providers for the actual cost of care is irresponsible public policy. At Fort Hudson, the shortfall between the cost of care for one day for one resident and what we are paid by NYS exceeds $110. That under-reimbursement amounts to over $5 million annually.

According to multiple studies that compare nursing home rates across the United States, New York has distinguished itself as being dead last in its reimbursement compared to actual costs.

New York is also one of very few states that does not update its rate regularly, even though the law requires it.

Furthermore, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when most states increased Medicaid nursing home rates to respond to the pandemic, New York cut rates twice. The political will to prioritize care for our most vulnerable older adults is noticeably absent.

Adding insult to injury is the ongoing staffing crisis that is affecting all sectors of health care.

Although impacting all provider types, nursing homes are hit especially hard and unable to compete for the quality workforce we all aspire to. The result is very real if you’re in need of nursing home care. Due to staffing limitations, Fort Hudson is, for the first time ever, leaving beds vacant. Statewide, over 6,700 beds are off-line for the same reason. This has a direct impact on hospital capacity — when hospitals cannot discharge patients who need nursing home services, they lack beds for patients who truly need hospital care.

Fort Hudson has a long, rich history of being the provider of choice for all types of senior care — well beyond the nursing home walls. While the organization has grown to provide a wide range of services throughout the region, from Albany to the Canadian border across 10,000 square miles, we are known first and foremost as the nursing home that takes care of its community’s older adults.

The people we serve deserve better from NYS. The outstanding employees who work in nursing homes deserve better. The family members who rely on us today, and the community who will look to us in the future deserve better too.

Fort Hudson remains committed to assuring continued access to quality services and the employees who make it possible. But this priority must be shared by the State of New York.

Not-for-profit nursing homes across the state are asking every legislator and the governor to take notice of the damage caused by financial neglect and prioritize long-term care in the next state budget by providing a 20% increase in the nursing home rate — still less than half the increase in costs we have absorbed over the past 15 years. The time to address this crisis is now.