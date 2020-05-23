Guest essay: Nursing home workers should get support, and a standing ovation

The regulations and guidance changed almost daily and we retrained the staff. We had to teach them how to use special PPE in an environment that, before this pandemic, never had an N95 mask, because we would never take a patient with something infectious enough to need this type of protection. We did all this preparation to protect the valuable lives we treasure. These are those who are unable to live at home due to health issues, behavioral issues, or various other reasons. Some have families, while many do not, and for them, the caregivers and staff are their families.

As in hospitals and jails, the skilled nursing facility is a place, for the most part, where social distancing doesn’t have a prayer… unfortunately. Residents do practice social distancing inside as they eat alone, some get window visitors but most communicate with families via Skype, FaceTime, email and text. It’s the best anyone can offer during this pandemic.

When this dreadful invader makes its way into a nursing home, things happen very quickly. Suddenly you get your first positive. Some nursing homes were required to take recovering patients, which is how it arrived and, in many cases, it is an employee that brings it in who is asymptomatic. Then there is a patient who goes to dialysis three times a week, who may have caught it from someone who is working at the dialysis center and that person is also asymptomatic.