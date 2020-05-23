Guest essay: Nursing home workers should get support, and a standing ovation

I have been in the nursing home industry for over 25 years. I chose this profession because I have a passion for the elderly and the care they receive during their final journey. I am passionate about what I do and want nothing more than to do the right thing, and that is protect our patients during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. We were not prepared for this virus as a nation, a state, a health care system or a long-term care industry and it’s no one’s fault. I truly believe we are all out there doing the best we can, battling this invisible enemy that we don’t fully understand.
Nursing homes have been impacted in a way that no other industry has. We have lost thousands of precious lives and not because we did anything wrong, but because we are in a congregate setting that allows this virus to spread before you even know it is present. It doesn’t matter how good your infection control practices are, once the virus hits, it spreads silently, maliciously and uncontrollably.
From the beginning
Before it was imposed on us by the state government, we stopped visitors, eliminated all group dining plus activities and essentially quarantined every patient to their room. We began screening every employee on every shift, even before the virus reached us and we trained the staff endlessly. For each employee, clinical and non-clinical, screening is done by taking the temperature of each personnel. Visual screening is done as well, which means if the employee looks flushed or washed out, you hear sniffles and coughing, that does not go unnoticed and the employee is told to turn around and go home for the state guidelines of 14 days. This is done in a serious fashion, because all you need is one person and that equals an outbreak. So the nursing homes are, without a doubt, the epicenter of the COVID-19 story.
The regulations and guidance changed almost daily and we retrained the staff. We had to teach them how to use special PPE in an environment that, before this pandemic, never had an N95 mask, because we would never take a patient with something infectious enough to need this type of protection. We did all this preparation to protect the valuable lives we treasure. These are those who are unable to live at home due to health issues, behavioral issues, or various other reasons. Some have families, while many do not, and for them, the caregivers and staff are their families.
As in hospitals and jails, the skilled nursing facility is a place, for the most part, where social distancing doesn’t have a prayer… unfortunately. Residents do practice social distancing inside as they eat alone, some get window visitors but most communicate with families via Skype, FaceTime, email and text. It’s the best anyone can offer during this pandemic.
When this dreadful invader makes its way into a nursing home, things happen very quickly. Suddenly you get your first positive. Some nursing homes were required to take recovering patients, which is how it arrived and, in many cases, it is an employee that brings it in who is asymptomatic. Then there is a patient who goes to dialysis three times a week, who may have caught it from someone who is working at the dialysis center and that person is also asymptomatic.
Once the first positive is received and the magnitude of what is about to happen to so many precious lives hits us, this is when we jump into action. The resident is isolated in a private room and the entire unit where that patient is located is put on droplet precautions. This means that all employees wear appropriate PPE, such as N95 masks, gowns, gloves and eye protection. Please keep in mind that the room where the positive patient is located is just steps from 60 other patients who are negative that we work diligently to protect. So we hope and we do this every day.
Unrealistic expectations
How do we stop this tidal wave from happening? The governor released a mandate to force nursing homes to take COVID-19 patients on March 25. This order triggered a tsunami of COVID-19 patients away from the hospitals and into a place already sparked by incoming COVID-19 patients and from elsewhere. The scariest question, aside from what would be the historical global numbers in the end, is asking, when did this really begin? People just started learning about the Kirkland, Washington situation as soon as New York started getting hit quietly.
Then Governor Cuomo signed an executive order to start the week of May 10, 2020, mandating that all nursing home staff must be tested twice per week. In theory, that sounds like a great idea, and one that I agree with. However, the magnitude of this order is something the state, counties, health departments, nursing homes and assisted living facilities are not prepared to handle. Why? It’s all in the math.
There are approximately 101,000 nursing home beds in the state of New York. For every nursing home bed, there is approximately 1.5 employees. There are approximately 50,000 assisted living beds, and for each there is about one employee. This means there are over 200,000 employees that are supposed to test twice per week.
The long-term care industry in New York State is going to need to do 400,000 tests per week, or over 57,000 tests per day. The state is currently testing about 20,000 people per day, but is trying to get that number to 40,000. Essentially, we are being asked to perform more tests per day than the entire state of New York is able to do. Immediately questions come to mind such as:
- Where are we going to get these tests?
- Who is going to perform them?
- Who is going to pay for them?
- How are we supposed to have a plan in place so quickly?
Nursing homes are told to figure all of this out without financial support and not having the amount of tests needed to do this. It’s like someone trying to get dressed for the first time after losing their right arm in a war and being blind. In addition, many of the nursing homes in upstate New York were contacted by their county health departments during the first week in May with offers of testing all residents and staff.
The local health departments have been incredibly helpful during this time, and the nursing home operators were appreciative of their efforts to assist. Then each facility was contacted and told they would not be getting the tests for the employees, because the governor’s order dictated that the providers would be responsible for securing their own tests. With unrealistic expectations still the norm for our nursing homes, talk about re-opening the state and country, while understood, is still difficult to comprehend.
In this Together…
We are an industry devoted to caring for your loved ones. We are fighting this virus just like everyone else. Hospitals and their personnel are in the media as heroes…. we are too. Governor Cuomo hasn’t ordered hospital employees to be tested because he knows if he did, they would lose half of their staff. He allowed COVID-19 positive nurses and doctors to come to work sick to ensure hospitals had enough employees to care for the patients. They were not required to take a test unless they were symptomatic.
Now he is ordering all long-term care employees to be tested twice a week, and they have to wait 14 days to return, regardless of symptoms, which is longer than the CDC recommends. This is not a bad thing and will do more to protect our residents, but the cost will be a statewide staffing crisis and we need to prepare for that. I’m frustrated with non-solutions to serious problems.
Finally, I ask, why can’t we all just admit that we, as a nation, were not prepared or equipped to handle this pandemic? I wish everyone could say that they made the best, most informed decisions possible during a crisis that we never even dreamed possible. Rather than place blame on one group or another, the people and the government should make every effort to support every branch of health care. If we don’t work together, we can’t win this war. We are all struggling. We all want to do this correctly.
I don’t have all the answers and I don’t know how to fix this. I do feel that if we came together as a health care industry, we could make more progress than we are now. Before 2020, no one ever heard of “flattening the curve” or “social distancing”, so this is all new to everyone. From health care workers to the schools, from government to manufacturing companies, and from banks to the blue-collar laborers, we are all new at this. This has become a world where we are grateful to our health care workers, our supermarket personnel and our mail carriers.
Nursing homes, before COVID-19, have always battled the myth that residents sit in their wheelchairs all day watching television, eat three meals a day, play bingo, watch more TV and then go to bed. Most people think that this is what goes on. Sure, there may be a birthday party and that’s it, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Recreation teams work off calendars that they create monthly where live music is present, mini-horses tour the facilities, arts and crafts, ice cream socials and every holiday is celebrated, from Halloween to Christmas to Easter. So yes, applaud the hospital workers, but don’t forget that nursing home workers, the people who have dealt with this most vulnerable population during this crisis, should get applauded and be given a standing ovation as well.
Grace Pfordresher lives in Saratoga Springs and is a veteran health care executive in the long-term care industry and currently works as an administrator for Centers Health Care, a group of local long-term care facilities. She wrote this column as an individual and not as a representative of her company.
