GUEST ESSAY: Nurses make a positive impact

For as long as I can remember, a career in health care interested me. The opportunity to give back to my community made it even more appealing. I was born at Glens Falls Hospital, was by my dad’s side as he navigated the health care system following a severe accident at work and even volunteered as a candy striper at the hospital throughout high school. In nursing school, I had the opportunity to shadow a neonatal nurse practitioner and instantly formed an intense connection and sense of purpose with that work.

Throughout my career, I have worked as a registered nurse and then a nurse practitioner in neonatal intensive care units, providing specialized care for newborn babies who need a little extra help once they come into the world. When I had the opportunity to join the specialized care team at The Joyce Stock Snuggery at Glens Falls Hospital, I knew I was home. The providers, nurses and other clinicians who work alongside each other at the Snuggery strive to give mothers, their support system and our newborn babies the best possible care and experience during what is both an exciting and stressful time in their lives.