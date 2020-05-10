Guest essay: Nurses have led by example in this critical time

Long before the novel coronavirus made its way into our lives, 2020 had been affectionately named the Year of the Nurse.
Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern-day nursing, was born on May 12, 1820 and it just so happened her 200th birthday would fall on the last day of National Nurses Week, an annual celebration of the critical role nurses play in the health care delivery system. In our own way, this was going to be the year of the Glens Falls Hospital nurse, too.
For more than six years, our team has been on a “nursing excellence” journey, working toward the goal of achieving magnet status, an accreditation recognizing world-class nursing care earned by less than 10% of hospitals.
To achieve magnet status, you have to meet a set of criteria and standards that measure everything from the use of evidenced-based practices and outcomes to nursing engagement, governance and education.
The years of work of the entire nursing team was driving toward submitting our application this summer. It was shaping up to be an incredibly celebratory event and moment in time for our hospital, honoring the sacrifice, commitment and leadership our nursing team displays every day.
Although the pandemic has shifted our focus over the past few months, and CDC guidelines and restrictions make it challenging to celebrate National Nurses Week and perhaps our magnet application this summer in ways we would have hoped to, 2020 has without a doubt been the year of the Glens Falls Hospital nurse. In the past few months, the words sacrifice, commitment and leadership have taken on a new meaning.
As nurses and caregivers, we are called to serve. It’s one of the uniting principles almost every nurse shares, and it’s that service-mindset that has kept our team focused during an unprecedented time in history. As a 30-year nurse veteran, I’ve experienced the joy and sorrow that come with providing patient care during critical moments in a patient’s life. As a leader, I’ve had the privilege to watch nurses flourish and grow in their careers and I know the challenges of having to have tough, frank conversations. The past few months have been unlike anything I’ve experienced in my career.
I’ll never forget the moment we told our first nursing colleague that her patient had tested positive for COVID-19. In that moment, she set aside her personal circumstances, fears and anxieties and made sure we knew she was capable of whatever came her way.
This is just one of the many examples of incredible strength and resiliency the Glens Falls nursing team has shown in the past few months. Even in times of uncertainty, our team set aside their personal feelings to serve and care for patients who desperately needed it. The team has seamlessly adapted to a new way of providing care, banded together quickly to achieve big goals – and through it all has remained a steady, compassionate presence in our patient’s lives.
To say I am proud would be an understatement. I will remember and celebrate the work of the Glens Falls nursing team for a long, long time.
Donna Kirker, MS, RN, NEA-BC, is the chief nursing officer for Glens Falls Hospital.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!