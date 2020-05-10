Guest essay: Nurses have led by example in this critical time

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Long before the novel coronavirus made its way into our lives, 2020 had been affectionately named the Year of the Nurse.

Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern-day nursing, was born on May 12, 1820 and it just so happened her 200th birthday would fall on the last day of National Nurses Week, an annual celebration of the critical role nurses play in the health care delivery system. In our own way, this was going to be the year of the Glens Falls Hospital nurse, too.

For more than six years, our team has been on a “nursing excellence” journey, working toward the goal of achieving magnet status, an accreditation recognizing world-class nursing care earned by less than 10% of hospitals.

To achieve magnet status, you have to meet a set of criteria and standards that measure everything from the use of evidenced-based practices and outcomes to nursing engagement, governance and education.

The years of work of the entire nursing team was driving toward submitting our application this summer. It was shaping up to be an incredibly celebratory event and moment in time for our hospital, honoring the sacrifice, commitment and leadership our nursing team displays every day.