GUEST ESSAY: Now is an especially good time to thank health care workers

At the onset of the pandemic, the team banded together to achieve common goals. As days passed and new regulations and clinical guidelines were introduced, the team had to adopt new treatment methods, protocols and more. That level of collaboration and the ability to adapt to major changes in a matter of hours or days is now simply part of who are.

As health care professionals, we commit to lifelong learning, but no one could have predicted the magnitude of learning opportunities that were brought on by the pandemic. We have been moving through a year of uncharted territory, and our response has required innovative solutions and out-of-the-box thinking. From innovations early on, such as planning to safely share ventilators if needed or the cross-training of team members in the event of a major surge, to the more recent challenge of operationalizing a vaccine clinic, the team tackled every challenge with a learning mindset.

You do not have to look far to find dozens of examples of courage, resilience, teamwork and innovative thinking at Glens Falls Hospital, always coupled with compassion. The doctors, nurses and entire hospital team have been instrumental to our preparation, response and recovery. We are honored to have such dedicated colleagues, and we are thankful they have chosen to use their skills here in Glens Falls.