GUEST ESSAY: Neurology team treats a variety of conditions

Neurologic conditions are the number one cause of disability in the aging.

Glens Falls Hospital’s compassionate and highly skilled neurology team treats a variety of neurological conditions in its practice and in the hospital, spanning from our NYS-designated Stroke Center to our NYS-designated Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease to our outpatient office and neurodiagnostics laboratory. The division is expanding its comprehensive, patient-centered approach to care and building capacity to meet the demands of our region with providers specialized in conditions such as MS, ALS, movement disorders, concussion, migraine, stroke, memory and cognition.

Care management support is incorporated into the person’s medical journey to help address symptoms of disease. For instance, our memory and cognition patients meet with experts and are offered conjunctive social support to help navigate their diagnosis. This enables patients and families to learn how to take action and tap into resources that can help address modifiable risks. Discussions focus on quality of life and strategies to live with an aging brain.

Expanding capacity to meet community needs

To continue to expand our ability to serve patients with neurological conditions, we’ve welcomed Max Rudansky, M.D., FACP to the Glens Falls Hospital community. “We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Rudansky to our team,” said Dr. Jonathan Braiman, neurologist at Glens Falls Hospital. Braiman is medical director of the Neurology Division and GFH Neurodiagnostic Department.

“Dr. Rudansky has dedicated his career to understanding the social and psychological context of a diagnosis and is a great asset for our area. Patient-centered care uniquely aligns with Glens Falls Hospital’s philosophy as a community-based care provider. Through this patient centered model, the practice cares for neurology patients who are struggling to cope with their loss of cognition and/or independence.”

Putting the patient at the center of care

Glens Falls Hospital maintains a strong connection to those we serve by placing patients at the center of everything we do. We strive to meet our patients where they are in their health care experience and assess the care and support they need along the way.

In our work with patients experiencing neurocognitive decline, a person-first approach helps to restore a sense of dignity to patients and to direct the conversation to optimizing functioning, given their cognitive status. Just as cardiologists seek heart-healthy conversations with their patients, Glens Falls Hospital neurology providers look to engage in dialogues about brain health and prevention of disease for all ages.

A key component of meeting patients where they are is a focus on education. In the coming months, Glens Falls Neurology will host discussions which will be available to the public on cognitive wellness in the golden years. Upcoming discussions will focus on proactive measures to reduce the risk of developing disease and intervention strategies to preserve existing health.

If you or a loved one is experiencing neurologic symptoms or are showing signs of cognitive decline and looking for a provider who treats you as a person first, learn more about our neurology team and services at our website, www.glensfallshospital.org.

Dr. JonathAn Braiman and Dr. Max Rudansky are associated with stroke and memory/cognition programs at Glens Falls Hospital, which is a designated Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease.

