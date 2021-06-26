GUEST ESSAY: Magnet designation sets Glens Falls Hospital apart

In 2013, Glens Falls Hospital began its journey to become a magnet-designated hospital through the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
This honor is earned by less than 10 percent of hospitals worldwide and recognizes their commitment to exceptional patient care and nursing practice.
Since 2013, we have examined and refined every area of nursing practice, with a focus on elevating the nursing voice through shared decision-making, improving quality and patient outcomes as well as advancing patient and nursing satisfaction.
Our magnet journey involved every single nurse across the organization. Together, they pushed the boundaries, thought outside of the box and made meaningful and lasting improvements in the practice environment to improve patient care.
This April, we reached a milestone when we learned that the Commission for the Magnet Recognition Program voted unanimously to designate Glens Falls Hospital a magnet hospital. We learned that, in several areas examined through the designation process, the hospital was cited as an industry model for excellence in the areas of patient safety, adoption of technology and creation of a healing environment for patients and staff.
This achievement signifies the growth and dedication of our nursing workforce and elevates the level of care we provide to patients every day. Patients can be confident that this designation reflects the level of care we hold ourselves accountable to at Glens Falls Hospital.
To earn the designation, we had to prove that our patient outcomes, experience and more were reflective of the high standards set forth by the credentialing center.
A critical element of achieving magnet designation is a commitment to elevating the voice and leadership of nurses. Through this process, we have empowered our nurses to grow in their profession, have a voice and seat at the table when decisions about patient care are being made and collaborate with our interdisciplinary partners to make a difference in the lives of our patients and their families.
We are proud of the nursing staff at Glens Falls Hospital and all they have achieved over the course of the past eight years to improve our patients’ care and experience.
When COVID-19 turned our world upside down, we stayed committed to pursuing magnet designation, and the processes we had adopted helped as we learned to navigate the pandemic. We did not stray from what we had learned and adopted over the past several years, but instead, our organization and nursing workforce doubled down to care for our patients and community in their greatest time of need.
Glens Falls Hospital’s magnet designation is more than an award or accreditation — it is a direct reflection of the spirit of nursing at Glens Falls Hospital and how we show up for our patients every day. Going forward, and with our magnet designation as a guide, we will continue to strive for excellence in all we do.
Donna Kirker is vice president, patient services and chief nursing officer at Glens Falls Hospital. Laura Pfeifer is the hospital’s director of nursing excellence and its magnet program.