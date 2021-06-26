GUEST ESSAY: Magnet designation sets Glens Falls Hospital apart

To earn the designation, we had to prove that our patient outcomes, experience and more were reflective of the high standards set forth by the credentialing center.

A critical element of achieving magnet designation is a commitment to elevating the voice and leadership of nurses. Through this process, we have empowered our nurses to grow in their profession, have a voice and seat at the table when decisions about patient care are being made and collaborate with our interdisciplinary partners to make a difference in the lives of our patients and their families.

We are proud of the nursing staff at Glens Falls Hospital and all they have achieved over the course of the past eight years to improve our patients’ care and experience.

When COVID-19 turned our world upside down, we stayed committed to pursuing magnet designation, and the processes we had adopted helped as we learned to navigate the pandemic. We did not stray from what we had learned and adopted over the past several years, but instead, our organization and nursing workforce doubled down to care for our patients and community in their greatest time of need.

Glens Falls Hospital’s magnet designation is more than an award or accreditation — it is a direct reflection of the spirit of nursing at Glens Falls Hospital and how we show up for our patients every day. Going forward, and with our magnet designation as a guide, we will continue to strive for excellence in all we do.

Donna Kirker is vice president, patient services and chief nursing officer at Glens Falls Hospital. Laura Pfeifer is the hospital’s director of nursing excellence and its magnet program.

