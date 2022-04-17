GUEST ESSAY: Long-haul COVID can be debilitating

Approached by an old patient while shopping in Market 32 last week, I fumbled for her name even though I had known her well. I guessed wrong. Correcting me, she asked had I had COVID-19? I said no, that I was fully vaccinated and boosted. She said, well, she had been, too, and yet she had still gotten a mild case some seven weeks before.

Expressing sympathy, I asked how she was doing. Then she launched into her list of persistent symptoms — the unexplained waves of fatigue, the palpitations, especially the cloudy mind. These were making her life miserable … could I tell her when she would be better? I regretted I could not. But, trying to be re-assuring, I told her the symptoms would eventually fade. I also told her I sure hoped I wouldn’t get it, as bad as my memory for names already is. She laughed, graciously.

Regrettably, a large percentage of those who develop an infection with SARS-CoV-2 go on to have so-called long-haul COVID-19. Many questions have been asked about this entity. There are very few answers. Here I will explain what little we do seem to know, and I will make best guesses at other things.

What is long-haul COVID-19?

Symptoms that come with a COVID-19 infection, like cough, shortness of breath, waves of fatigue, insomnia, loss of smell, inability to think clearly, etc., usually just gradually fade away before a month is up. Sometimes they linger longer, sometimes much longer. When does a patient become a long-hauler? Actually, experts have not yet completely agreed, but most would accept four weeks as the line between usual and long.

How often does it happen? Here again there is as yet no clear agreement. That is because patients may have only mild long-lasting symptoms, such as chronic fatigue or brain fog, and they may not even report them. The careful studies that exist in the scientific literature are not of mild cases but of severe ones. Those studies indicate long-haul symptoms occur in roughly 1 of 10 patients following a proven infection. However, some rehabilitation experts who are developing specialized ways to help these folks are being flooded with patients. They think the entity is much more common, affecting perhaps 1 of 3. Whether it’s 10% or 33%, it’s a huge number of debilitated folks, given that we have reported over 80 million infections in the U.S. alone, over 500 million in the world. And the pandemic is far from over.

What kind of person is likely to get it? More older folks become long-haulers, but youngsters are not exempt. Middle-age women appear to be more at risk for the condition than are men. Although it is more common after a severe initial case, persistent symptoms may occur after a mild one. Furthermore, although the risk is cut in more than half by vaccination, symptoms may go on to persist even after a full series and boosting — as with my former patient. So there is no predicting who will be victimized.

Why does it happen?

Well, we don’t yet know the process. However, some very interesting studies are starting to shed a bit of light. Knowing that some of you out there may be suffering, and recognizing that having a mechanistic view of this bizarre entity may help you, let me piece some stuff together. I will try to avoid getting into the weeds too much, but boy, it is complicated!

The first thing to know is that the proliferation of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles within a cell causes it to be damaged and maybe to be destroyed. This occurs at first in the cells lining the nose and throat where the virus originally enters the body. A sick cell releases the new viral particles made inside of it into the tissue juices around. So the virus spreads to neighboring cells.

With their remaining strength, injured cells also release counter-attacking chemicals. These include histamine, prostaglandins and so-called cytokines, all of which are designed to mobilize the body’s inflammatory response to try to kill the invading virus. They do that by calling in front-line defenders that include non-specific antibodies and white blood cells like monocytes and lymphocytes. The chemicals also cause blood vessels to widen up, broadening the access roads for the troops to enter into infected tissues. Ingenious.

But the proliferating virus continues to infect cell after cell, first in the nose and throat, maybe down into the lungs. Or the virus might drop into the bloodstream, where it can infect the cells lining blood vessels. More about that in a bit.

It is a war not unlike in Ukraine, where vast numbers of nasty invaders attack to take over the country, while the valiant defenders hurl themselves against the viral hoards with the courage that can only arise if the stakes include losing the homeland.

Often, the defenders are able to hold the line of the initial infection in the respiratory tree, then can turn the tables and drive the invaders out — a mild case. This is especially true if the defenses have been prepared in advance with weapons that are targeted specifically against the SARS-CoV-2 — vaccine-created antibodies and immune cells that are like missiles specifically made to take out tanks.

Unless they are so prepared, and especially if they are weak to start with, the defenders may be overwhelmed early, and the homeland will fall in the primary attack. Or, even if they can push the invader back in the respiratory battlefield, viral particles can sneak around the defenses, perhaps to attack fiercely somewhere else. In the body, the viral invaders can travel by blood vessels, either free-floating or hitching a ride on a host cell. Once traveling, they can circulate all over the body and can set up infections in the lining cells of those vessels (remember them?) in all sorts of distant territories. Kyiv has been defended, but an even more viscous attack is coming in Eastern Ukraine.

In those distant territories, the war becomes complicated. With damage to blood vessel cells, small blood clots will form, clots which can interfere with the delivery of oxygen to local tissues. If this happens in the lungs, oxygen may not easily get from airways into the blood. Shortness of breath will follow, and all the body may suffer. If in the heart, oxygen-deprived heart cells will sicken and create erratic rhythms, or the heart may fail entirely. If in the brain, brain cells may die, and the fog will descend. This kind of damage will linger for a long time.

What if you have it?

Whatever is going on, long-haul COVID-19 can be seriously debilitating … and heaven-knows depressing. Have you had an initial attack and now, at least a month later, still have some of the following symptoms?

Difficulty breathing, shortness of breath or lingering cough

Fatigue that may come in waves that are often triggered by exertion

Palpitations that can come out if the blue

Various unexplained pains in joints, muscles, chest or abdomen

Feelings of pins and needles, like your nerves have fallen asleep

Brain fog

If so, you may be a long-hauler. What should you know? Happily, there are increasing numbers of rehabilitation clinics specializing in treatment for the condition. The two closest to us in Glens Falls are the Albany Medical Center’s Post-COVID Care Center (https://www.amc.edu/patient/services/pulmonary_medicine/post-covid-care-clinic.cfm) and the Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital’s Long-Haul COVID Program in Schenectady (https://www.sphp.com/health-and-wellness/covid-19-care-and-treatment). They have increasingly sophisticated programs that can really help. Ask your physician if you might qualify for a referral. But remember: all those symptoms just listed could be caused by something else, so you may need to be tested for a variety of other illnesses first.

Finally

I would be remiss if I didn’t emphasize this. To minimize the risk of becoming seriously ill or of becoming a long-hauler, you should be as well defended as possible. Vaccines do exactly that; please get yourself fully vaccinated and boosted. And of course, try to avoid catching the virus in the first place: be sensible about masking and social distancing. The virus is not gone, no matter how much we wish it was.

Now, if you have gotten to this point in the essay, you may be feeling fatigued or even foggy. Me too. It’s not the long-haul thing, just long-wind. So I will quit. But a personal thought before I do. You know, at my age I fear long-haul COVID-19 more than death. If I couldn’t enjoy the coming springtime, if I couldn’t remember my grandchild’s name or have enough energy to cuddle him … .

Thank the stars, I still can do those things. But first a little nap.

Please be well, and wise too.

Richard Leach, M.D., is a retired internist, infectious disease consultant and travel and tropical medicine specialist. He practiced in Glens Falls for 35 years, also serving as Glens Falls Hospital’s infection control officer and hospital epidemiologist.