GUEST ESSAY: Living and co-evolving with SARS-CoV-2

We all know something about the beautiful balancing acts between some life forms. For instance, bees and apple trees both prosper mightily from their interactions. Apple flowers get to spread their pollen on bees’ knees to fertilize another tree’s flowers. Apples magically appear, drop to the ground and maybe grow a new tree. Bees put the flowers’ nectar into their food sacs and bring it home to their kin so that hive life can flourish. Bilateral co-evolution. At the heart of the interaction, each species uses the other to propagate its genetic material, the goal of all life.

Actually, there can be another actor in that balance — a beekeeper. I am one. I also have apple trees. And I have my own kindred, with whom I share honey and apples. Because I use, and I am being used by, bees and apple trees, we delight and prosper. I even imagine that all three life forms will survive better the hardships of what is coming our way because of how successfully we have trilaterally co-evolved.

Humans and SARS-CoV-2 are also co-evolving. Hmm. That is working wonderfully well for the virus, propagating its kind so well. But awfully poorly for us. Quite an imbalance.

Interesting to think that there is also a third actor in this interplay: Mother Earth. What is she up to?

Before addressing that question, let’s look at what COVID-19 is doing now. Around here, we are happily seeing nice drops in both the documented count of new cases and in the numbers of hospitalized patients. Omicron appears to be burning out. It is thought that over 75% of us are now relatively immune to at least severe disease. For two reasons: vaccination levels are good, and the omicron variant has been causing lots of infections. Not so fast, though. U.S. deaths from COVID-19 remain high at more than 2,000 per day, mostly among those unvaccinated and not previously infected, or among those with weakened immune systems. And the global view is more threatening: the average number of cases across the world remains more than double what it was at any point in either 2020 or 2021.

What's next

Looking out further, let’s consider what will happen next in the pandemic, and what may ultimately happen to SARS-CoV-2. There are piles of speculations out there, and, of course, nobody knows. The infectious disease world’s consensus is that as long as the virus is proliferating somewhere in the world, a new variant is quite likely to crop up suddenly and spread like delta or omicron. Maybe more than one. I know, no one wants to hear that.

It is thought that we will ultimately settle into a waxing and waning “endemic” relationship with this novel coronavirus. What will endemicity look like? Again, nobody knows. It could be that variants will cause recurring bouts of nothing more than seasonal colds, as do some of its coronavirus relatives. Or, depending on how it further mutates, we could have to endure recurring epidemics of more serious illness and deaths, analogous to what we experience every year with influenza viruses. Whatever shapes the virus takes, it is now pretty certain that we will not develop the herd immunity we had so hoped for when the pandemic first hit us, a herd immunity that we wishfully thought would wipe it entirely from our lives. Having now studied the virus’s genetics and behavior patterns these past two years, our researchers think that it will likely be co-evolving with us for years. Maybe forever.

Acknowledging how damn tired we are of life with SARS-CoV-2, here is the thing: We must minimize its proliferation among us, among all of us, so that there will be less chance of new mutations breeding those nasty variants we fear. That is such a tall order! Because it necessitates dealing with the vast inequalities in social and economic opportunities in the world. On the other hand, if we don’t do it, there will remain fertile ground among the underprivileged where the virus will continue to sprout. Remember polio? It caused a terrible pandemic in the 1950s, but it has been banished by vaccination from most everywhere. Except in Pakistan and Afghanistan where it still maims and kills children … because of such inequalities. If we let our guard down, polio could spread back into the world. In fact, a new case just struck down a child in Malawi, the first infection in Africa for years. Bad news.

Something similar will likely be true for COVID-19. No one will be really safe until we all are.

You know what the best tool is: vaccinations are the key. However, it is imperative that they must be spread across the whole world. As SARS-CoV-2 tries to evolve new clever variants, the vaccines we have must be tweaked, and they must then be deployed rapidly to wherever they are needed. Maybe our researchers can develop an even better vaccine which will protect us from all potential variants.

Other tools are coming along: drugs to blunt the force of an established infection have already been licensed. However, they must be made much less expensive. If cheap and then made widely available, they might even be used preventatively in the event of a localized outbreak of the virus, as we use Tamiflu to prevent influenza.

Then there are those tools we now all so dislike: masking and social distancing. But they work, and if we want to protect our vulnerable family and neighbors — our youngsters, our aged and our immunocompromised — we must use masks and distancing to create a bubble of safety around them whenever a wave of the virus hits us. Omicron, as contagious as it is, has certainly taught us that. How will we decide when to use these tools? I sure hope we can look to the CDC to provide us with that guidance in both a timely and a convincing fashion.

Now to a wider consideration of how the virus and we humans and our Mother Earth are co-evolving.

SARS-CoV-2 is part of the large family of coronaviruses, a family that has been around for eons. It has successfully coevolved mainly with bats, and there are hundreds of subspecies reproducing in bat populations across the world. Four subspecies have crossed over to humans at some time in the past, probably a very long time ago. We don’t know when, but we do know what must have occurred whenever they did. A single coronavirus developed a slight mutation that allowed it to infect not only a bat, but also a human respiratory cell. Then along came one of us, maybe exploring a bat cave for food. He breathed in the mutant virus, became infected and then spread it through his village. Now these four types cause around 20% of common colds across the world.

Another coronavirus, SARS-CoV-1, emerged from bats to people in China in 2004. Similarly, MERS-CoV crossed over from bats to camels at some point, then to humans in 2012. These two were much more nasty coronaviruses than the previous four, and they killed lots of people. But the originating events must have been similar: a clever viral mutation occurred, and humans got in its way. The research we have on the origin of our current SARS-CoV-2 points most convincingly to this same likelihood: a spillover from bats, perhaps through an intermediary mammal host and then into humans occurred somewhere in central China sometime in 2019. It was first found in a marketplace in Wuhan City in December of that year, you no doubt remember.

An important pattern

There is an important pattern to be understood. With the rapid increase in the population of human beings worldwide, we have expanded into areas that were previously relatively wild. Naturally, a consequence has been more contact between folks and wild animals, either when brushing by each other or when one of us or one of them becomes food for the other. In whatever process, we share our microbial life forms. This same pattern has been repeated over and over again through millennia. Tuberculosis and smallpox came from cattle. Bubonic plague came from fleas and rats. Rabies from any biting mammal. HIV from chimpanzees. Ebola from bats. Influenza from birds. Lyme disease from ticks, mice and deer. There are loads of others. We call a microbial disease that crosses from one species to another a zoonosis. Zoonoses have killed untold billions of us. They prosper beautifully, spreading their life forms at the expense of ours. We become more and more vulnerable as we proliferate on the planet, as we pack ourselves together in huge communities, as we push out and take down the wilderness, as we degrade our planet.

You see where I am going. In a few short centuries our race has overwhelmed a huge percentage of our land spaces. Some would say it is our manifest destiny to use our world this way, a given right. Others would say we are destroying the planet, and our children and grandchildren will say: “How could you?” Regardless, our proliferation has changed balances among life forms that had co-evolved with each other over millennia. With some pretty terrible consequences to the human family.

What is Mother Earth up to? Here is a view, a dark one I am afraid. She is so much more powerful than we are, and so much more powerful than we, in our arrogance, even think she is. She will cope in her own ways with our abuses. Think of hurricane winds blasting through forests, pruning out weak wood. Zoonotic epidemics are such winds. They have quite successfully reduced especially the weaker branches in the forests of people. You can bet she will unleash more of them on us.

Carbon dioxide increasingly blanketing us can be thought of as another coming storm. Resulting global warming is causing tornadoes, typhoons, deluges and droughts, which are making it so much more difficult for us to live in some places on Earth. And with melting glaciers and ice caps, sea levels are rising. Because of these climate catastrophes, huge hoards of us will have to move to where too many of us already live, in cooler climates or on higher ground. Those who already live there will resent the invasion of immigrants. Resentment will morph into hate, and conflicts will further prune our branches. I could go on building the gathering storm clouds of our devastation, but it is too depressing.

Is there any hope of our coming to a new balance? Yes, of course. However — a big however — we will have to make some really major changes in ourselves. Because we will have to cut out our self-centrism, the heart of the damage we are doing. We could start by thinking of ourselves not as masters of this place, but as members of a great planet-wide community whose balance must be our most important concern. That sounds pretty grand. It is, however, not just the right way to think; ironically, it is also in our very best self-interest.

At this point, I am asking myself: what can I do? I am re-reading: “I have my own kindred, with whom I share honey and apples. Because I use, and I am being used by, bees and apple trees, we delight and prosper. I even imagine that all three life forms will survive better the hardships of what is coming our way because of how successfully we have trilaterally co-evolved.”

The bees and apple trees can be thought of as all of our world, and my family as all of us.

So, what can I do? No question about my first steps. They will be down the icy slope, to my bare apple trees and quiet bees and silent forest in the snow and mostly frozen Halfway Brook where there is a beaver hut … to be soothed and to think about our great Mother Earth, to think about how she can use me, small as I am.

Asking you to ask the same — what can you do? And wishing you the best we can make of the future, I will stop now and wait for answers.

***

Oh, heavens … in the evening of Feb. 21, 2022, just as I finished this writing, the awful news came in that Paul Farmer has died in Rwanda at age 62. A profoundly inspirational infectious disease physician, anthropologist humanitarian and global health advocate, he co-founded Partners in Health, which delivers health services among the poorest of the world’s poor in the spirit of caring for all our neighbors.

In announcing his death, PIH wrote in part: “Dr. Farmer and his colleagues pioneered novel, community-based treatment strategies that demonstrate the delivery of high-quality health care in resource-poor settings. He wrote extensively on health, human rights and the consequences of social inequality. … Paul taught all those around him the power of accomplishment, love for one another, and solidarity.”

By their works shall ye know them.

