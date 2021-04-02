GUEST ESSAY: Libraries are essential and they need help

Within the village of Whitehall, where many restaurants, retail stores and specialty shops have long since closed, there stands a red brick historical gem on Williams Street.

Built during the Civil War, it’s open for business to residents of all ages, and its services are free. The Whitehall Free Public Library serves 3,173 people, with books, WiFi and computer access, and Farm-2-Library. Yet beneath the charming exterior of the most resilient institution in town, and across libraries in the Southern Adirondack region, lie accessibility, health, safety and structural deficiencies that demand attention.

Libraries are the cornerstones of our communities, offering equitable access to educational advancement, economic opportunity, and lifeline services, but federal funding to support their repair, renovation and replacement stopped in 1997.

We can reverse course if the Build America’s Libraries Act, a bipartisan bill that would dedicate $5 billion to the construction and modernization of libraries nationwide, is passed. An estimated $254 million would be allocated for New York.