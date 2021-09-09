GUEST ESSAY: Learning from and living with 9/11

Weeks later my husband and I went to Manhattan. Armed soldiers and bomb-sniffing dogs patrolled Penn Station. The walls were covered with posters of missing people. Hundreds of faces, names, and questions stared at us. Photos, pleas; someone, anyone, have you seen my husband, son, wife, daughter, brother, sister, friend? The list went on. I didn’t want to look, but couldn’t stop. Neither of us spoke on the subway to Ground Zero. There were no words. A woman we’d never met approached us as we got off the train. She invited us to her office on the 25th floor, facing the site. Like many of us, I think she needed company, people to share her experience with. There was a small balcony that her co-workers had used for smoke breaks. They saw it all, she said. She hadn’t been at work that day, and they hadn’t been back since. The three of us stood in silence, on a gorgeous fall day and looked down at the twisted metal, the equipment, and the people working in and around the gigantic smoldering hole that had once been the World Trade Center.