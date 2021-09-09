GUEST ESSAY: Learning from and living with 9/11

Sept. 11, 2001, was my first day as a high school teacher at a private school less than 50 miles from Manhattan. I was on my planning period when a colleague came into the room and announced that a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center. He had no details, and there was no access to television or radio. I’d imagined a 4-seater bouncing off the sides of the building that I’d visited only a week ago with some out-of-town family members, and went back to planning.
Within minutes the news was out. The first tower had fallen. Cellphones didn’t work. Landlines were jammed. I couldn’t contact my husband or my son’s middle school. The bell rang. What would I say to my students, many whose parents worked in NYC? A colleague advised, “If the students want to talk about it, do that. Otherwise follow your plans.”
The students did want to talk. Despite the lack of technology, news trickled in. There were so many questions. I couldn’t answer most of them. I learned that some of the teens had family members who worked at the World Trade Center. Pale faces looked at me. The classroom phone rang frequently; parents picking up their children. The bell rang. Class was over. The second tower had fallen. A plane flew into the Pentagon, another crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Would there be more? The day progressed in a surreal blur.
At school the next day I learned that several students had lost relatives in the attacks, a few of them parents. As time went by it seemed as if everyone knew someone who’d been there, or knew someone who’d been killed. Strangers talked with each other. They listened, helped and comforted each other. Stories of heroism, generosity and kindness emerged. It was as if through all of this we’d somehow rediscovered our humanity.
Weeks later my husband and I went to Manhattan. Armed soldiers and bomb-sniffing dogs patrolled Penn Station. The walls were covered with posters of missing people. Hundreds of faces, names, and questions stared at us. Photos, pleas; someone, anyone, have you seen my husband, son, wife, daughter, brother, sister, friend? The list went on. I didn’t want to look, but couldn’t stop. Neither of us spoke on the subway to Ground Zero. There were no words. A woman we’d never met approached us as we got off the train. She invited us to her office on the 25th floor, facing the site. Like many of us, I think she needed company, people to share her experience with. There was a small balcony that her co-workers had used for smoke breaks. They saw it all, she said. She hadn’t been at work that day, and they hadn’t been back since. The three of us stood in silence, on a gorgeous fall day and looked down at the twisted metal, the equipment, and the people working in and around the gigantic smoldering hole that had once been the World Trade Center.
At graduation in June of 2003 there was a special ceremony for the seniors whose parents were killed on September 11th. They accepted their gifts with grace and gratitude. I think about them, especially at this time of year, and hope that their lives are good. I remember the faces on the posters in Penn Station. I think of the woman who invited us to her office, and her colleagues. I remember the brave men and women, the volunteers, and the worldwide condolences. People do terrible, unthinkable things to each other. Natural disasters wreak havoc in our lives. But there is so much courage, resilience and kindness in us, so much potential. This is what I try to keep in mind on September 11.
Jacqueline Goodwin lives in Moreau.