GUEST ESSAY: Just wear the mask, pretty please with sugar on top

And yet that’s exactly what occurred when I went out today to my local post office.

A woman and I approached the door to the post office at the same time. She wasn’t wearing a mask, so I know what she looked like: the late actress Anne Ramsey, who earned an Oscar nomination for 1987’s “Throw Momma from the Train.”

I told her not to enter the post office, because she was without a mask. She told me to do something that is biologically impossible.

Due to the fact she wasn’t wearing any protective covering, I didn’t enter the post office.

I could have mixed it up with her more. But my wife and daughter are always discouraging me from doing that. There are too many mentally unbalanced folks who could — you’ll pardon the pun — go postal on you, they say.

News stories back them up.

On Sunday, July 26, a New Orleans man shot at employees at a convenience store after being asked to wear a mask. Eighteen days earlier, on July 8, a convenience store clerk in Shreveport, Louisiana reportedly shot at a customer who refused to wear a mask.