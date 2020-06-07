Guest essay: Journalists must be allowed to do their jobs
0 comments
Guest essay

Guest essay: Journalists must be allowed to do their jobs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NYC protests

New York Police Officers block Cadman Plaza West on Wednesday as protests continued in New York.

 Frank Franklin II

Within the journalism community, there’s outrage over the assaults our fellow journalists have endured, covering the unrest in America sparked by the death of a black man, George Floyd, in police custody in Minneapolis.

We recognize that those reporters are bearing witness to the events unfolding before them. They are there to hold those in power accountable for their actions. Attacks on journalism diminish the people’s right to the truth about what government is doing in their name. This is serious and needs to be addressed.

But let’s be frank. Protesters, business owners and police officers are being attacked as well. There’s plenty of violence to go around, especially when night falls.

America’s outrage is focused, as it should be, on the racial injustices that permeate our society. To seriously address these fundamental problems, demonstrations and protests need to be followed by lots of dialogue, education, research and real change.

Yet to be successful, the sun must shine on that process. We need to build understanding and consensus, and for that we will need journalists every step of the way. Without them, we will fail.

The ongoing attacks on journalists in America, especially by police, is truly unprecedented. To be sure, journalists in many other countries face far more adversity. But this is America, the leader of the free world, where the free press is one of our fundamental values and sets the standard.

Covering protests, especially chaotic ones, has always been tough. Reporters are used to getting jostled, taunted and sometimes threatened with arrest. And while the level of aggression has been increasing in the last decade, the number of attacks of the past few days are far beyond anything we have ever seen before.

The U.S. Press Freedom Tracker, run by the Freedom of the Press Foundation and the Committee to Protect Journalists, typically investigates 100 to 150 incidents of attacks on U.S. journalists a year. On Monday, the group was investigating more than 100 incidents from the first three days of the current protests alone.

Journalists don’t like becoming part of the story. It’s a distraction from the central story, which in this case is the unprecedented display of national outrage sparked by systemic racial discrimination.

But it is because the central story is so important that these shameful attacks must be called out and denounced. Other countries may be able to control and limit their press by intimidation and violence but that can’t be allowed to happen here in America.

Journalists are getting pushed and shoved, shot by rubber bullets and pepper balls, assaulted with pepper spray and tear gas, punched, slapped, detained and arrested. Some of this is happening live on air, before our eyes.

The danger can come from either direction. Some protesters are targeting journalists, hurling rocks and other debris at them, knocking them down, beating them and setting their vehicles on fire.

Why this is happening should be no big surprise. Since taking office, President Trump has put a big fat “enemy of the people” stamp on every journalist’s forehead. He affirmed it with a tweet at the height of the protests this past weekend. He has done more than give the attackers license to act; he’s emboldened them.

This is about far more than journalists’ personal safety. This is about democracy. This is about the public’s right to know. This is about an institution that, despite its lapses, strives to help us build a better society.

+1 
Judy Patrick

Judy Patrick

Judy Patrick is vice president for editorial content of the New York Press Association.

Judy Patrick

Judy Patrick is vice president for editorial content of the New York Press Association.

0 comments
0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: America is at its breaking point and white women still won't stop frivolously calling police on black people
Columnists

Commentary: America is at its breaking point and white women still won't stop frivolously calling police on black people

Americans of all stripes are taking to the streets to protest the unjust killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police - and the larger issues of police brutality and institutional racism in our society. The vast majority of Americans support these protests. But if you're white and among the paltry 14% of people who don't, one might think the recent international humiliation of ...

+2
Commentary: The Obamas' official portraits are ready for White House unveiling. But Trump wants no part of the ceremony
Columnists

Commentary: The Obamas' official portraits are ready for White House unveiling. But Trump wants no part of the ceremony

The news that Donald Trump will likely not preside over the traditional unveiling of his predecessors' official White House portraits is disappointing, but not exactly surprising. After all, Trump and Barack Obama do not like or respect each other. The prospect of having the Obamas and a bunch of their former administration officials back in the White House for an occasion on which Trump would ...

+10
Commentary: There can be no getting along without reform
Columnists

Commentary: There can be no getting along without reform

For decades, video cameras have captured incidents of police brutality involving people of color. Yet despite this documented record of cruelty, our criminal justice system has failed to bring justice and accountability to victims and policymakers have failed to end racial injustice across America. Now, in the midst of protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, we are ...

+6
Commentary: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Don't understand the protests? What you're seeing is people pushed to the edge
Columnists

Commentary: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Don't understand the protests? What you're seeing is people pushed to the edge

What was your first reaction when you saw the video of the white cop kneeling on George Floyd's neck while Floyd croaked, "I can't breathe"? If you're white, you probably muttered a horrified, "Oh, my God" while shaking your head at the cruel injustice. If you're black, you probably leapt to your feet, cursed, maybe threw something (certainly wanted to throw something), while shouting, "Not ...

Commentary: In a nasty push, Republicans want immunity for companies that negligently spread COVID-19
Columnists

Commentary: In a nasty push, Republicans want immunity for companies that negligently spread COVID-19

It will happen, many thousands of times, and in every conceivable permutation: People will contract COVID-19 because of someone else's actions and will seek compensation. How should we handle such liability claims as a society? Mitch McConnell, gatekeeper of the Senate, has an idea. First, immunize all businesses. It would mean, as an example, that even if your boss fails to provide safeguards ...

Commentary: USAs for All: All Americans would benefit from personal rainy day funds
Columnists

Commentary: USAs for All: All Americans would benefit from personal rainy day funds

After pandemics and economic recessions, people tend to save a little more than they did before, to better prepare for future unknowns. To make savings a little easier, a new idea is gaining popularity: Universal savings accounts. USAs would help every American save for a rainy day, save to start a business or save to grow their family. In the next coronavirus package, Congress should create ...

Commentary: Confederate monuments institutionalize racism. Take them all down. Now
Columnists

Commentary: Confederate monuments institutionalize racism. Take them all down. Now

A racist civic sculpture celebrating white supremacy was taken down off its pedestal on Tuesday in Alexandria, Va. The action, dramatic and long overdue, represents a sliver of light piercing the current gloom. The bronze figure of a lone Confederate soldier, positioned to face due south, had stood for 131 years in the city's historic core, just seven short miles from the White House and eight ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News